Difference between revisions of "An NHS Foundation Trust v AB (2019) EWCOP 26"

Abortion "This is an application by the NHS Trust for an order in respect of a 24 year old woman AB who is 22 weeks pregnant and, who the Trust say lacks capacity and in whose best interests it is said to have a termination of pregnancy. ... I would like to record my unhappiness about the lateness of this application. AB is now estimated to be 22 weeks pregnant and therefore the cut-off date under the Abortion Act 1967 of 24 weeks is imminent. ... I am acutely conscious of the fact that for the state to order someone to have a termination, where it appears that they do not want it, is immensely intrusive and certainly interferes with her Article 8 rights. ... In my view the balance in terms of AB's best interests lies in her having the termination."

Subject(s):

  • Medical treatment cases🔍

Date: 21/6/19🔍

Court: Court of Protection🔍

Judge(s):

Parties:

Judicial history:

Citation number(s):

Published: 25/2/20

Cached: 2020-02-25 12:55:57

