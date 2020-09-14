Difference between revisions of "Amended Pilot Practice Direction: Panel Composition in the First-Tier Tribunal and the Upper Tribunal (Coronavirus, 14/9/20)"
|
(Created page with "{{Resource |Title=Amended Pilot Practice Direction: Panel Composition in the First-Tier Tribunal and the Upper Tribunal (Coronavirus, 14/9/20) |Author=Lindblom, Keith |Date=20...")
(No difference)
Latest revision as of 21:34, 19 September 2020
Coronavirus tribunal composition (non-MH) This Practice Direction states that it applies to all appeals and applications within the First-tier and Upper Tribunal, except in mental health cases; however, the appointment of single judges under Amended Pilot Practice Direction: Health, Education and Social Care Chamber of the First-Tier Tribunal (Mental Health) (Coronavirus, 15/9/20) is said to be made under this PD. It extends Pilot Practice Direction: Panel Composition in the First-Tier Tribunal and the Upper Tribunal (Coronavirus, 19/3/20) until 18/3/21 with some amendments.
Date
The date within the document is 14/9/20 but the document's filename and properties are dated 15/9/20.
RESOURCES DATABASE
Download: URL†
Type: Coronavirus resource🔍 · Tribunal guidance🔍
Title: Amended Pilot Practice Direction: Panel Composition in the First-Tier Tribunal and the Upper Tribunal (Coronavirus, 14/9/20)
Author: Lindblom, Keith🔍
Date: 14/9/20🔍
What links here: