Coronavirus tribunal composition (non-MH) This Practice Direction states that it applies to all appeals and applications within the First-tier and Upper Tribunal, except in mental health cases; however, the appointment of single judges under Amended Pilot Practice Direction: Health, Education and Social Care Chamber of the First-Tier Tribunal (Mental Health) (Coronavirus, 15/9/20) is said to be made under this PD. It extends Pilot Practice Direction: Panel Composition in the First-Tier Tribunal and the Upper Tribunal (Coronavirus, 19/3/20) until 18/3/21 with some amendments.

The date within the document is 14/9/20 but the document's filename and properties are dated 15/9/20.