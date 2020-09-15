−

|Abstract=This extends [[Pilot Practice Direction: Health, Education and Social Care Chamber of the First-Tier Tribunal (Mental Health) (Coronavirus, 19/3/20)]] until 18/3/21, with two amendments: (1) instead of "a judge alone shall make every decision unless the Chamber President [etc] considers it to be inappropriate in a particular case..." the new wording is "the provisions of the Composition Statement that apply to mental health cases shall be amended to include that a judge alone may make any decision (including decisions that dispose of proceedings) as directed by the Chamber President, Deputy Chamber President or an authorised salaried Judge in accordance with [[Amended Pilot Practice Direction: Panel Composition in the First-Tier Tribunal and the Upper Tribunal (Coronavirus, 14/9/20)|Amended Pilot Practice Direction: Panel Composition In The

+