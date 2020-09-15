Mental Health Tribunal coronavirus Practice Direction This extends Pilot Practice Direction: Health, Education and Social Care Chamber of the First-Tier Tribunal (Mental Health) (Coronavirus, 19/3/20) until 18/3/21, with two amendments: (1) instead of "a judge alone shall make every decision unless the Chamber President [etc] considers it to be inappropriate in a particular case..." the new wording is "a judge alone may make any decision ... as directed by the Chamber President [etc] ..."; (2) instead of "it will not be 'practicable' under rule 34 of the 2008 Rules for any PHE examinations to take place" the new wording is "it shall be deemed not practicable under rule 34 of the 2008 Rules for any pre-hearing examinations to take place, unless the Chamber President [etc] direct that in the exceptional circumstances of a particular case it shall be practicable for such a pre hearing examination to take place, having regard to the overriding objective and any health and safety concerns. ...".



