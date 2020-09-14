Difference between revisions of "Amended General Pilot Practice Direction: Contingency Arrangements in the First-tier Tribunal and the Upper Tribunal (Coronavirus, 14/9/20)"
Tribunal coronavirus Practice Direction This extends Pilot Practice Direction: Contingency Arrangements in the First-Tier Tribunal and the Upper Tribunal (Coronavirus, 19/3/20), with some amendments, until 18/3/21.
Date
The date within the document is 14/9/20 but the document's filename and properties are dated 15/9/20.
