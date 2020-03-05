Difference between revisions of "Alex Ruck Keene et al, Court of Protection Handbook: A User's Guide (2nd rev edn, LAG 2017)"
Court of Protection book Note that a 3rd edition has now been published.
Notes on this edition
You can purchase the revised second edition in paperback, or read the free Kindle supplement to the second edition. The supplement contains the following headings: capacity; best interests; informal decision-making and the role of the Court of Protection; case management; the participation of P; public funding; deprivation of liberty: statutory wills, gifts and powers of attorney; human rights; destination table. It also contains the full text of the Court of Protection Rules 2017.
RESOURCES DATABASE
Purchase: Amazon link
Type: Book🔍
Title: Court of Protection Handbook: A User's Guide
Edition: 2 (rev)
Newer edition: Alex Ruck Keene et al, Court of Protection Handbook: A User's Guide (3rd edn, LAG 2019)
Author: Ruck Keene, Alex🔍 · Edwards, Kate🔍 · Eldergill, Anselm🔍 · Miles, Sophy🔍
Publisher Legal Action Group🔍
Date: 2017
