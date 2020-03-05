Difference between revisions of "Alex Ruck Keene et al, Court of Protection Handbook: A User's Guide (2nd edn, LAG 2016)"
Court of Protection book
RESOURCES DATABASE
Purchase: Amazon link
Type: Book🔍
Title: Court of Protection Handbook: A User's Guide
Edition: 2
Newer edition: Alex Ruck Keene et al, Court of Protection Handbook: A User's Guide (2nd rev edn, LAG 2017)
Author: Ruck Keene, Alex🔍 · Edwards, Kate🔍 · Eldergill, Anselm🔍 · Miles, Sophy🔍
Publisher Legal Action Group🔍
Date: 2016
