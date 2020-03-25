Difference between revisions of "Alex Ruck Keene and Rosie Scott, 'The COVID-19 pandemic, the Coronavirus Bill and the Mental Capacity Act 2005' (39 Essex Chambers, 25/3/20)"
|
(Created page with "{{Resource |Title=The COVID-19 pandemic, the Coronavirus Bill and the Mental Capacity Act 2005 |Author=Ruck Keene, Alex; Scott, Rosie |Publication=39 Essex Chambers |Date=2020...")
(No difference)
Latest revision as of 22:43, 25 March 2020
Impact of coronavirus on operation of MCA This article contains information under the following headings: (1) The Coronavirus Bill; (2) Non-Statutory Guidance; (3) Guidance from the Court of Protection; (4) Advance care planning; (5) Commentary.