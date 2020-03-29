|Abstract="Two sets of regulations brought into force in the past week have radically changed the legal landscape in England & Wales, effectively placing the population under severe restrictions (which the Daily Mail might even characterise as house arrest) for their good, and the good of society. This post looks at them through the prism of the law relating to those with impaired decision-making capacity; it also looks at through a similar prism at a part of the Coronavirus Act 2020 which is not (yet) in force, but is likely to come into force shortly,"

|Abstract="Two sets of regulations brought into force in the past week have radically changed the legal landscape in England & Wales, effectively placing the population under severe restrictions (which the Daily Mail might even characterise as house arrest) for their good, and the good of society. This post looks at them through the prism of the law relating to those with impaired decision-making capacity; it also looks at through a similar prism at a part of the Coronavirus Act 2020 which is not (yet) in force, but is likely to come into force shortly,"