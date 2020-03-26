Difference between revisions of "Alex Ruck Keene, 'Going beyond the Mental Capacity Act in assessing capacity: recognising and overcoming biases and stereotypes' (The Mental Elf, 26/3/20)"
|
(Created page with "{{Resource |Title=Going beyond the Mental Capacity Act in assessing capacity: recognising and overcoming biases and stereotypes |Author=Ruck Keene, Alex |Publication=The Menta...")
(No difference)
Latest revision as of 14:07, 1 April 2020
Summary of capacity assessment briefing note This blog post summarises Sophie Stammers and Lisa Bortolotti, 'Mitigating the risk of assumptions and biases in assessments of mental capacity' (University of Birmingham, 23/3/20).