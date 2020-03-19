Difference between revisions of "Alex Ruck Keene, 'COVID-19 and MCA - first guidance out' (Mental Capacity Law and Policy, 19/3/20)"

(Created page with "{{Resource |Title=COVID-19 and MCA - first guidance out |Author=Ruck Keene, Alex |Publication=Mental Capacity Law and Policy |Date=2020/03/19 |URL=https://www.mentalcapacityla...")
 
 
(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
Line 5: Line 5:
 
|Date=2020/03/19
 
|Date=2020/03/19
 
|URL=https://www.mentalcapacitylawandpolicy.org.uk/covid-19-and-mca-first-guidance-out/
 
|URL=https://www.mentalcapacitylawandpolicy.org.uk/covid-19-and-mca-first-guidance-out/
|Type=Article
+
|Type=Article; Coronavirus resource
|Sentence=Coronavirus guidance mentioning MCA
+
|Sentence=Article about coronavirus guidance mentioning MCA
 
|Abstract=This article contains brief comments on the following: (1) [[DHSC, 'Responding to COVID-19: the ethical framework for adult social care' (19/3/20)]]; (2) [[HM Government and NHS, 'COVID-19 Hospital Discharge Service Requirements' (19/3/20)]].
 
|Abstract=This article contains brief comments on the following: (1) [[DHSC, 'Responding to COVID-19: the ethical framework for adult social care' (19/3/20)]]; (2) [[HM Government and NHS, 'COVID-19 Hospital Discharge Service Requirements' (19/3/20)]].
 
|Saved=Yes
 
|Saved=Yes

Latest revision as of 09:56, 21 March 2020

Article about coronavirus guidance mentioning MCA This article contains brief comments on the following: (1) DHSC, 'Responding to COVID-19: the ethical framework for adult social care' (19/3/20); (2) HM Government and NHS, 'COVID-19 Hospital Discharge Service Requirements' (19/3/20).


RESOURCES DATABASE

Download: URL

Type: Article🔍 · Coronavirus resource🔍

Title: COVID-19 and MCA - first guidance out

Author: Ruck Keene, Alex🔍

Publication: Mental Capacity Law and Policy🔍

Date: 19/3/20🔍

What links here:

  • No pages link to this page


Retrieved from "http://www.mentalhealthlaw.co.uk/index.php?title=Alex_Ruck_Keene,_%27COVID-19_and_MCA_-_first_guidance_out%27_(Mental_Capacity_Law_and_Policy,_19/3/20)&oldid=41404"