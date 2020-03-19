Difference between revisions of "Alex Ruck Keene, 'COVID-19 and MCA - first guidance out' (Mental Capacity Law and Policy, 19/3/20)"
{{Resource
|Title=COVID-19 and MCA - first guidance out
|Author=Ruck Keene, Alex
|Publication=Mental Capacity Law and Policy
|Date=2020/03/19
|URL=https://www.mentalcapacitylawandpolicy.org.uk/covid-19-and-mca-first-guidance-out/
Latest revision as of 09:56, 21 March 2020
Article about coronavirus guidance mentioning MCA This article contains brief comments on the following: (1) DHSC, 'Responding to COVID-19: the ethical framework for adult social care' (19/3/20); (2) HM Government and NHS, 'COVID-19 Hospital Discharge Service Requirements' (19/3/20).