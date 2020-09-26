Difference between revisions of "Aftercare"

This "Aftercare" category contains various pages which are contained within the new database structure. To see all information pages, including the older ones which aren't yet in the database, see General information.

The availability of aftercare can be directly relevant to the Tribunal’s consideration of the discharge criteria.

These pages will deal with after-care under MHA 1983 s117 (as amended by the Care Act 2014 from April 2015).

It should be noted that community care is a whole area of law in itself, the main legislation being the Care Act 2014 (the Welsh equivalent is the Social Services and Well-being (Wales) Act 2014).