Difference between revisions of "Adult Social Care consultation"

Latest revision as of 17:11, 23 February 2020
"The overall aim of the project is to provide a clearer, modern and more cohesive framework for adult social care."
- Law Society response to the Law Commission review of adult social care - 14/7/10 - The Law Society are supportive of the proposed reforms and urge the government to implement the recommendations as matter of priority
- The Government response to Law Commission consultation paper 192. Review of the law on adult social care - 14/9/10
- Law Commission, 'Adult Social Care: Consultation Analysis' (31/3/11). This document summaries the responses to the Adult Social Care consultation.