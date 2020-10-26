Difference between revisions of "Administration of Justice Act 1960"

Digitalpoppy.jpg
"An Act to make further provision for appeals to the House of Lords in criminal cases; to amend the law relating to contempt of court, habeas corpus and certiorari; and for purposes connected with the matters aforesaid."

