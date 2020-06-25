Difference between revisions of "Abbotstone Law, London - Mental Health Consultant Solicitors"

Abbotstone Law, based in Dulwich, South London is now recruiting for the following vacancies:

Mental Health Consultant Solicitors

All applicants must be members of the Law Society’s Mental Health Accreditation scheme. We operate in a collegiate environment where Consultants will be provided with support, supervision and training to support career development and ensure continuing professional development requirements are met and to ensure that you are up to date with changes in relevant law and practice.

Mental Capacity Consultant Solicitors – Court of Protection (Health and Welfare)

See separate listing: Abbotstone Law, London - Mental Capacity Consultant Solicitors.

For both positions:

Closing date: 31 August 2020.

Please apply by way of CV and covering letter to info@abbotstonelaw.com