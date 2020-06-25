Difference between revisions of "Abbotstone Law, London - Mental Capacity Consultant Solicitors"

Abbotstone Law, based in Dulwich, South London is now recruiting for the following vacancies:

Mental Health Consultant Solicitors

See separate listing: Abbotstone Law, London - Mental Health Consultant Solicitors.

Mental Capacity Consultant Solicitors – Court of Protection (Health and Welfare)

Abbotstone Law is a reputable firm in the areas of Mental Health and Mental Capacity Law. We are listed in the 2020 London edition of the Legal 500 for our Court of Protection work with several of our in house and consultant solicitors members of the Law Society’s Mental Capacity (Welfare) Accreditation Scheme.

You will be part of a progressive and friendly team that undertakes complex and strategic court applications under s.16 and s.21A of the Mental Capacity Act 2005 representing both P and family members. We receive instructions from PPR’s, the Official Solicitor and individuals on all aspects of Health and Welfare matters.

The successful candidate will be able to manage their own caseloads with full conduct of clients’ matters from inception to completion with the support of a great team.

For both positions:

Closing date: 31 August 2020.

Please apply by way of CV and covering letter to info@abbotstonelaw.com