Difference between revisions of "Abbotstone Law, London - Court of Protection solicitor (deadline 7/2/20)"

SOLICITOR – COURT OF PROTECTION (HEALTH AND WELFARE).





Abbotstone Law is a reputable firm in the areas of Mental Health and Mental Capacity Law. We are Listed in the 2020 London edition of the Legal 500 for our Court of Protection work with several of our solicitors members of the Law Society’s Mental Capacity (Welfare) Accreditation Scheme.

Abbotstone Law has an established Court of Protection Health and Welfare department and we are recruiting for a Court of Protection solicitor for our busy South East London office.

You will be part of a progressive and friendly team that undertakes complex and strategic court applications under s.16 and s.21A of the Mental Capacity Act 2005 representing both P and family members. We receive instructions from PPR’s, the Official Solicitor and individuals on all aspects of Health and Welfare matters.

The successful candidate will have a genuine interest in this area of law and will be able to manage their own caseload with the support of a great team. You will ideally meet LAA supervisory requirements in the category of community care or mental health law.

Responsibilities will include:

- Managing a challenging case-load with full conduct of clients’ matters from inception to completion.

- Achieving own chargeable and billing targets.

- Attaining Continuing Professional Development requirements to ensure that you are up to date with changes in relevant law and practice.

- Contributing to the firms marketing events and development of the department.

Paralegal to support Court of Protection and Mental Health teams





We are recruiting paralegals, to support our Court of Protection and Mental Health teams, extensive training by experienced solicitors in both fields will be provided and therefore experience whilst advantageous is not essential. The successful candidate will be LPC qualified and will have a genuine interest in undertaking publicly funded work with a view to securing a training contract.

Responsibilities will include:

Undertaking certain elements of fee-earning work under supervision as appropriate to include:

- File creation and file closure

- Dealing with client enquiries and maintaining good client care

- Taking client instructions

- Drafting documentation/preparation of attendance notes, correspondence, witness statements

- Instructing experts/counsel

- Reviewing experts report

- Dealing with the tribunal offices, court of protection, LAA to ensure compliance with deadlines

- Ensuring all files are kept in good order

- Time recording

For both positions:

Closing date: 7 February 2020 with interviews week commencing 20 February 2020.

Competitive salary package, dependent upon experience.

Flexible working available.

Please apply by way of CV and covering letter to applications@abbotstonelaw.com