Difference between revisions of "Abbotstone Law, London - COP and mental health paralegals (deadline 7/2/20)"

We are recruiting paralegals, to support our Court of Protection and Mental Health teams. Extensive training by experienced solicitors in both fields will be provided and therefore experience, whilst advantageous, is not essential. The successful candidate will be LPC qualified and will have a genuine interest in undertaking publicly-funded work with a view to securing a training contract.

Responsibilities will include undertaking certain elements of fee-earning work under supervision as appropriate, to include:

File creation and file closure

Dealing with client enquiries and maintaining good client care

Taking client instructions

Drafting documentation/preparation of attendance notes, correspondence, witness statements

Instructing experts/counsel

Reviewing experts' reports

Dealing with the tribunal offices, Court of Protection, and LAA to ensure compliance with deadlines

Ensuring all files are kept in good order

Time recording

Closing date: 7 February 2020 with interviews week commencing 20 February 2020.

Competitive salary package, dependent upon experience.

Flexible working available.

Please apply by way of CV and covering letter to applications@abbotstonelaw.com