Difference between revisions of "Abbotstone Law, London - COP and mental health paralegals (deadline 7/2/20)"

We are recruiting paralegals, to support our Court of Protection and Mental Health teams, extensive training by experienced solicitors in both fields will be provided and therefore experience whilst advantageous is not essential. The successful candidate will be LPC qualified and will have a genuine interest in undertaking publicly funded work with a view to securing a training contract.

Responsibilities will include:

Undertaking certain elements of fee-earning work under supervision as appropriate to include:

- File creation and file closure

- Dealing with client enquiries and maintaining good client care

- Taking client instructions

- Drafting documentation/preparation of attendance notes, correspondence, witness statements

- Instructing experts/counsel

- Reviewing experts report

- Dealing with the tribunal offices, court of protection, LAA to ensure compliance with deadlines

- Ensuring all files are kept in good order

- Time recording