|Title=Deprivation of Liberty Safeguards Case Law Summary 2017-19
|Author=Mughal, Aasya; Richards, Steven
|Publication=Edge Training
|Abstract=This two-page document summarises selected domestic and European caselaw on deprivation of liberty (not just those between 2017 and 2019). A newer version is available: [[Aasya Mughal and Steven Richards, 'Deprivation of Liberty Safeguards Case Law Summary 2017-19' (June 2019 edition, 10/6/19)]].
 
|Abstract=This two-page document summarises selected domestic and European caselaw on deprivation of liberty (not just those between 2017 and 2019). A newer version is available: [[Aasya Mughal and Steven Richards, 'Deprivation of Liberty Safeguards Case Law Summary 2017-19' (June 2019 edition, 10/6/19)]].
 
|Detail===See also==
 
|Detail===See also==
 
Older version: [[Aasya Mughal and Steven Richards, 'Deprivation of Liberty Safeguards Case Law Summary 2016-18' (February 2018 edition, 8/3/18)]].
 
Older version: [[Aasya Mughal and Steven Richards, 'Deprivation of Liberty Safeguards Case Law Summary 2016-18' (February 2018 edition, 8/3/18)]].
|Saved=Yes
 
|Saved=Yes
 
|Download=2019-04-24 DoLS case law summary sheet April 2019.pdf
 
|Download=2019-04-24 DoLS case law summary sheet April 2019.pdf

DOLS case law summaries This two-page document summarises selected domestic and European caselaw on deprivation of liberty (not just those between 2017 and 2019). A newer version is available: Aasya Mughal and Steven Richards, 'Deprivation of Liberty Safeguards Case Law Summary 2017-19' (June 2019 edition, 10/6/19).

See also

Older version: Aasya Mughal and Steven Richards, 'Deprivation of Liberty Safeguards Case Law Summary 2016-18' (February 2018 edition, 8/3/18).

