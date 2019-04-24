Difference between revisions of "Aasya Mughal and Steven Richards, 'Deprivation of Liberty Safeguards Case Law Summary 2017-19' (April 2019 edition, 24/4/19)"
Latest revision as of 20:26, 27 June 2020
DOLS case law summaries This two-page document summarises selected domestic and European caselaw on deprivation of liberty (not just those between 2017 and 2019). A newer version is available: Aasya Mughal and Steven Richards, 'Deprivation of Liberty Safeguards Case Law Summary 2017-19' (June 2019 edition, 10/6/19).
See also
Older version: Aasya Mughal and Steven Richards, 'Deprivation of Liberty Safeguards Case Law Summary 2016-18' (February 2018 edition, 8/3/18).
Title: Deprivation of Liberty Safeguards Case Law Summary 2017-19
Author: Mughal, Aasya🔍 · Richards, Steven🔍
Publication: Edge Training🔍
Date: 24/4/19🔍
