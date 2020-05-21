Solicitors! The CPD scheme is up to date with questions from the past year - 12 hours for £60. You could do all 12 hours in this CPD year, or save some until next year.

DOLS case law summaries This two-page document summarises selected domestic and European caselaw on deprivation of liberty. There is a newer version: Aasya Mughal and Steven Richards, 'Deprivation of Liberty Safeguards - case law summary' (October 2020 edition, 22/10/20).


