DOLS case law summaries This two-page document summarises selected domestic and European caselaw on deprivation of liberty.
Download: File
Type: Document🔍
Title: Deprivation of Liberty Safeguards Case Law Summary
Author: Mughal, Aasya🔍 · Richards, Steven🔍
Publication: Edge Training🔍
Date: 21/5/20🔍
