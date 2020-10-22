Difference between revisions of "Aasya Mughal and Steven Richards, 'Deprivation of Liberty Safeguards - case law summary' (October 2020 edition, 22/10/20)"
|
(Created page with "{{Resource |Title=Deprivation of Liberty Safeguards - case law summary |Author=Mughal, Aasya; Richards, Steven |Publication=Edge Training |Date=2020/10/22 |Type=Document |Sent...")
|Line 6:
|Line 6:
|Type=Document
|Type=Document
|Sentence=DOLS case law summaries
|Sentence=DOLS case law summaries
|−
|Abstract=This four document summarises selected domestic and European caselaw on deprivation of liberty.
|+
|Abstract=This fourdocument summarises selected domestic and European caselaw on deprivation of liberty.
|Saved=Yes
|Saved=Yes
|Download=2020-10-22 Edge Training DOLS case law summary.pdf
|Download=2020-10-22 Edge Training DOLS case law summary.pdf
Latest revision as of 20:17, 24 October 2020
DOLS case law summaries This four-page document summarises selected domestic and European caselaw on deprivation of liberty.
RESOURCES DATABASE
Download: File
Type: Document🔍
Title: Deprivation of Liberty Safeguards - case law summary
Author: Mughal, Aasya🔍 · Richards, Steven🔍
Publication: Edge Training🔍
Date: 22/10/20🔍
What links here: