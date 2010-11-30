Difference between revisions of "A Platform for the Future - consultation"
|
m (Text replacement - "{{Consultations" to "{{Resource")
|
m (Text replacement - "{{Resource |Author=" to "{{Resource |Type=Consultation |Author=")
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
{{Resource
{{Resource
|+
|Author=Ministry of Justice
|Author=Ministry of Justice
|Abstract="In March 2010 an announcement was made that the Ministry of Justice would be bringing Her Majesty’s Courts Service (HMCS) and the Tribunals Service together, creating a single unified organisation. This consultation paper sets out the rationale for the creation of a new agency and explains what we believe the benefits will be. In seeking the views of the public on these benefits it also sets out what will remain the same following the creation of the agency."
|Abstract="In March 2010 an announcement was made that the Ministry of Justice would be bringing Her Majesty’s Courts Service (HMCS) and the Tribunals Service together, creating a single unified organisation. This consultation paper sets out the rationale for the creation of a new agency and explains what we believe the benefits will be. In seeking the views of the public on these benefits it also sets out what will remain the same following the creation of the agency."
Latest revision as of 17:11, 23 February 2020
"In March 2010 an announcement was made that the Ministry of Justice would be bringing Her Majesty’s Courts Service (HMCS) and the Tribunals Service together, creating a single unified organisation. This consultation paper sets out the rationale for the creation of a new agency and explains what we believe the benefits will be. In seeking the views of the public on these benefits it also sets out what will remain the same following the creation of the agency."
Ministry of Justice, 'A Platform for the Future', ref CP14/10, 30/11/10