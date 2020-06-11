Difference between revisions of "A Local Authority v JB (2020) EWCA Civ 735"
Capacity and sexual relations "The issue arising on this appeal is whether a person, in order to have capacity to decide to have sexual relations with another person, needs to understand that the other person must at all times be consenting to sexual relations."
Full judgment: BAILII
- Capacity to consent to sexual relations🔍
Date: 11/6/20🔍
Court: Court of Appeal (Civil Division)🔍
