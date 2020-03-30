Difference between revisions of "AD'A v Cornwall Partnership NHS Foundation Trust (2020) UKUT 110 (AAC)"

Change in status - s3 to guardianship When the patient had been transferred from s3 detention to s7 guardianship, the tribunal had been wrong to strike out her case for want of jurisdiction. The tribunal's jurisdiction arose from the s3 application, and none of the subsequent changes (including a new right to apply to tribunal, different tribunal powers, and different parties) affected that jurisdiction.



Thanks to Ben Conroy (Conroys Solicitors) and Roger Pezzani (Garden Court Chambers) for sending the written judgment.

The judgment lists the respondent as "Cornwall Partnership NHS Trust".