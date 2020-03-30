Difference between revisions of "AD'A v Cornwall Partnership NHS Foundation Trust (2020) UKUT 110 (AAC)"
|Line 10:
|Line 10:
|Detail===Thanks==
|Detail===Thanks==
Thanks to Ben Conroy (Conroys Solicitors) and Roger Pezzani (Garden Court Chambers) for sending the written judgment.
Thanks to Ben Conroy (Conroys Solicitors) and Roger Pezzani (Garden Court Chambers) for sending the written judgment.
|+
|+
|+
|Subject=Change of status after application made, Upper Tribunal decisions
|Subject=Change of status after application made, Upper Tribunal decisions
|Judgment=(2020) UKUT 110 (AAC).pdf
|Judgment=(2020) UKUT 110 (AAC).pdf
Revision as of 21:46, 12 April 2020
Change in status - s3 to guardianship When the patient had been transferred from s3 detention to s7 guardianship, the tribunal had been wrong to strike out her case for want of jurisdiction. The tribunal's jurisdiction arose from the s3 application, and none of the subsequent changes (including a new right to apply to tribunal, different tribunal powers, and different parties) affected that jurisdiction.
Thanks
Thanks to Ben Conroy (Conroys Solicitors) and Roger Pezzani (Garden Court Chambers) for sending the written judgment.
Note
The judgment lists the respondent as "Cornwall Partnership NHS Foundation Trust".
CASES DATABASE
Full judgment: Possible Bailii link (not there when last checked, but it might have appeared since 0700 this morning!)
Download here
Subject(s):
Date: 30/3/20🔍
Court: Upper Tribunal🔍
Judge(s):
- Jacobs🔍
Parties:
Cites:
- [[R (SR) v MHRT [2005] EWHC 2923 (Admin)M]]
Citation number(s):
- [2020] UKUT 110 (AAC)Not on Bailii!
Published: 12/4/20 21:40
Cached: 2020-04-13 19:37:31