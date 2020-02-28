Difference between revisions of "ABC v St George's Healthcare NHS Trust (2020) EWHC 455 (QB)"

Disclosure of patient's medical information "By this claim brought against three NHS trusts, the claimant contends that the defendants breached a duty of care owed to her and/or acted contrary to her rights under Article 8 of the European Convention on Human Rights in failing to alert her to the risk that she had inherited the gene for Huntington's disease in time for her to terminate her pregnancy."

Full judgment: BAILII

Subject(s):

  Medical records cases

Date: 28/2/20

Court: High Court (Queen's Bench Division)

Judge(s): Yip

Parties:

  ABC
  St George's Healthcare NHS Trust
  South West London and St George's Mental Health NHS Trust
  Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust

Judicial history:

Citation number(s):

