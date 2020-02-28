Difference between revisions of "ABC v St George's Healthcare NHS Trust (2020) EWHC 455 (QB)"
|
(Created page with "{{Case |Date=2020/02/28 |NCN=[2020] EWHC 455 (QB) |Court=High Court (Queen's Bench Division) |Judges=Yip |Parties=ABC, St George's Healthcare NHS Trust, South West London and...")
|Line 8:
|Line 8:
|Sentence=Disclosure of patient's medical information
|Sentence=Disclosure of patient's medical information
|Summary="By this claim brought against three NHS trusts, the claimant contends that the defendants breached a duty of care owed to her and/or acted contrary to her rights under Article 8 of the European Convention on Human Rights in failing to alert her to the risk that she had inherited the gene for Huntington's disease in time for her to terminate her pregnancy."
|Summary="By this claim brought against three NHS trusts, the claimant contends that the defendants breached a duty of care owed to her and/or acted contrary to her rights under Article 8 of the European Convention on Human Rights in failing to alert her to the risk that she had inherited the gene for Huntington's disease in time for her to terminate her pregnancy."
|−
|Subject=
|+
|Subject=
|News=Yes
|News=Yes
|RSS pubdate=2020/03/16 09:20:33 PM
|RSS pubdate=2020/03/16 09:20:33 PM
}}
}}
Latest revision as of 08:48, 12 July 2020
Disclosure of patient's medical information "By this claim brought against three NHS trusts, the claimant contends that the defendants breached a duty of care owed to her and/or acted contrary to her rights under Article 8 of the European Convention on Human Rights in failing to alert her to the risk that she had inherited the gene for Huntington's disease in time for her to terminate her pregnancy."
CASES DATABASE
Full judgment: BAILII
Subject(s):
- Medical records cases🔍
Date: 28/2/20🔍
Court: High Court (Queen's Bench Division)🔍
Judge(s):
- Yip🔍
Parties:
Judicial history:
- ABC v St George's Healthcare NHS Trust [2020] EWHC 455 (QB)
- ABC v St George's Healthcare NHS Trust [2017] EWCA Civ 336
- ABC v St George's Healthcare NHS Trust [2015] EWHC 1394 (QB)
Citation number(s):
- ABC v St George's Healthcare NHS Trust [2015] EWHC 1394 (QB)
- March 2020 chronology
- March 2020 update
- Mental health case law
- Updates
Published: 16/3/20 21:28
Cached: 2020-07-12 08:48:10