Difference between revisions of "ABC v St George's Healthcare NHS Trust (2020) EWHC 455 (QB)"

|Summary="By this claim brought against three NHS trusts, the claimant contends that the defendants breached a duty of care owed to her and/or acted contrary to her rights under Article 8 of the European Convention on Human Rights in failing to alert her to the risk that she had inherited the gene for Huntington's disease in time for her to terminate her pregnancy."

