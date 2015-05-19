Difference between revisions of "ABC v St George's Healthcare NHS Trust (2015) EWHC 1394 (QB)"
''The claimant's father had killed his wife, was detained under s37/41, and refused to allow the Trust to inform his pregnant daughter of his Huntingdon's disease diagnosis. She claimed that the failure to inform her: (a) was negligent and breached Article 8; and (b) had caused psychiatric damage, and (if her daughter also has the disease) additional expense which she would have avoided by an abortion. Her claim was struck out.''
|Date=2015/05/19
==Related judgments==
|NCN=[2015] EWHC 1394 (QB)
[[ABC v St George's Healthcare NHS Trust & Ors (2017) EWCA Civ 336, (2017) MHLO 19]]
|Court=High Court (Queen's Bench Division)
|Judges=Nicol
|Parties=ABC, St George's Healthcare NHS Trust, South West London and St George's Mental Health NHS Trust, Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust
|Judicial history=*[[ABC v St George's Healthcare NHS Trust (2020) EWHC 455 (QB)]]
*[[ABC v St George's Healthcare NHS Trust & Ors (2017) EWCA Civ 336, (2017) MHLO 19]]
 
*[[ABC v St George's Healthcare NHS Trust (2015) EWHC 1394 (QB), (2015) MHLO 39]]
 
|Sentence=Disclosure of patient's medical information
==External link==
{{#bailii:(2015) EWHC 1394 (QB)}}
|Subject=Miscellaneous
 
Disclosure of patient's medical information The claimant's father had killed his wife, was detained under s37/41, and refused to allow the Trust to inform his pregnant daughter of his Huntingdon's disease diagnosis. She claimed that the failure to inform her: (a) was negligent and breached Article 8; and (b) had caused psychiatric damage, and (if her daughter also has the disease) additional expense which she would have avoided by an abortion. Her claim was struck out.

CASES DATABASE

Full judgment: BAILII

Subject(s):

Date: 15/5/15🔍

Court: High Court (Queen's Bench Division)🔍

Judge(s):

Parties:

  • ABC🔍
  • St George's Healthcare NHS Trust🔍
  • South West London and St George's Mental Health NHS Trust🔍
  • Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust🔍

Judicial history:

Citation number(s):

What links here:

