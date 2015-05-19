Difference between revisions of "ABC v St George's Healthcare NHS Trust (2015) EWHC 1394 (QB)"

|Summary=''The claimant's father had killed his wife, was detained under s37/41, and refused to allow the Trust to inform his pregnant daughter of his Huntingdon's disease diagnosis. She claimed that the failure to inform her: (a) was negligent and breached Article 8; and (b) had caused psychiatric damage, and (if her daughter also has the disease) additional expense which she would have avoided by an abortion. Her claim was struck out.''

