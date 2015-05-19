Difference between revisions of "ABC v St George's Healthcare NHS Trust (2015) EWHC 1394 (QB)"
 
|Summary=''The claimant's father had killed his wife, was detained under s37/41, and refused to allow the Trust to inform his pregnant daughter of his Huntingdon's disease diagnosis. She claimed that the failure to inform her: (a) was negligent and breached Article 8; and (b) had caused psychiatric damage, and (if her daughter also has the disease) additional expense which she would have avoided by an abortion. Her claim was struck out.''
 
|Summary=''The claimant's father had killed his wife, was detained under s37/41, and refused to allow the Trust to inform his pregnant daughter of his Huntingdon's disease diagnosis. She claimed that the failure to inform her: (a) was negligent and breached Article 8; and (b) had caused psychiatric damage, and (if her daughter also has the disease) additional expense which she would have avoided by an abortion. Her claim was struck out.''
|Subject=Miscellaneous
|Subject=Medical records cases
 
|News=No
 
|RSS pubdate=2020/03/16 09:07:05 PM
 
Disclosure of patient's medical information The claimant's father had killed his wife, was detained under s37/41, and refused to allow the Trust to inform his pregnant daughter of his Huntingdon's disease diagnosis. She claimed that the failure to inform her: (a) was negligent and breached Article 8; and (b) had caused psychiatric damage, and (if her daughter also has the disease) additional expense which she would have avoided by an abortion. Her claim was struck out.

CASES DATABASE

Full judgment: BAILII

Subject(s):

  • Medical records cases🔍

Date: 19/5/15🔍

Court: High Court (Queen's Bench Division)🔍

Judge(s):

Parties:

  • ABC🔍
  • St George's Healthcare NHS Trust🔍
  • South West London and St George's Mental Health NHS Trust🔍
  • Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust🔍

Judicial history:

Citation number(s):

What links here:

Published: 23/5/15 21:52

Cached: 2020-07-12 08:47:35

