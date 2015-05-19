Difference between revisions of "ABC v St George's Healthcare NHS Trust (2015) EWHC 1394 (QB)"
|(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
|Line 2:
|Line 2:
|Date=2015/05/19
|Date=2015/05/19
|NCN=[2015] EWHC 1394 (QB)
|NCN=[2015] EWHC 1394 (QB)
|+
|Court=High Court (Queen's Bench Division)
|Court=High Court (Queen's Bench Division)
|Judges=Nicol
|Judges=Nicol
|Parties=ABC, St George's Healthcare NHS Trust, South West London and St George's Mental Health NHS Trust, Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust
|Parties=ABC, St George's Healthcare NHS Trust, South West London and St George's Mental Health NHS Trust, Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust
|Judicial history=*[[ABC v St George's Healthcare NHS Trust (2020) EWHC 455 (QB)]]
|Judicial history=*[[ABC v St George's Healthcare NHS Trust (2020) EWHC 455 (QB)]]
|−
*[[ABC v St George's Healthcare NHS Trust
|+
*[[ABC v St George's Healthcare NHS Trust (2017) EWCA Civ 336]]
*[[ABC v St George's Healthcare NHS Trust (2015) EWHC 1394 (QB)]]
*[[ABC v St George's Healthcare NHS Trust (2015) EWHC 1394 (QB)]]
|Sentence=Disclosure of patient's medical information
|Sentence=Disclosure of patient's medical information
|Line 12:
|Line 13:
|Subject=Miscellaneous
|Subject=Miscellaneous
|News=No
|News=No
|−
|RSS pubdate=2020/
|+
|RSS pubdate=2020//16 09:07:05 PM
}}
}}
Latest revision as of 21:14, 16 March 2020
Disclosure of patient's medical information The claimant's father had killed his wife, was detained under s37/41, and refused to allow the Trust to inform his pregnant daughter of his Huntingdon's disease diagnosis. She claimed that the failure to inform her: (a) was negligent and breached Article 8; and (b) had caused psychiatric damage, and (if her daughter also has the disease) additional expense which she would have avoided by an abortion. Her claim was struck out.
CASES DATABASE
Full judgment: BAILII
Subject(s):
- Miscellaneous🔍
Date: 15/5/15🔍
Court: High Court (Queen's Bench Division)🔍
Judge(s):
- Nicol🔍
Parties:
Judicial history:
- ABC v St George's Healthcare NHS Trust [2020] EWHC 455 (QB)
- ABC v St George's Healthcare NHS Trust [2017] EWCA Civ 336
- ABC v St George's Healthcare NHS Trust [2015] EWHC 1394 (QB)
Citation number(s):
- [2015] EWHC 1394 (QB)B
- [2015] MHLO 39
Published: 23/5/15 21:52
Cached: 2020-03-16 21:55:16