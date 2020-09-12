Difference between revisions of "39 Essex Chambers Mental Capacity Law Newsletter archive"

−

[[Media: CoP newsletter January 2011 .pdf|39 Essex Street, 'Court of Protection Newsletter' (issue 5, January 2011)]]. The cases referred to are: [[Re KS (2010) COP 99162476]], [[An NHS Foundation Trust v D (2010) EWHC 2535 (COP)]], [[G v E (2010) EWHC 3385 (Fam)]], [[Re RK; YB v BCC (2010) EWHC 3355 (COP)]], [[Re HM; PM v KH (2010) EWHC 3279 (Fam)]], [[Re J (2010) COP 6/12/10]], [[Re AVS; CS v A NHS Foundation Trust (2010) EWHC 2746 (COP)]], [[Re P (2010) COP 23/12/10 (Mostyn J)]], [[TTM v LB Hackney (2011) EWCA Civ 4]]. Also mentioned: [[Guidance in cases involving protected parties in which the Official Solicitor is being invited to act as guardian ad litem or litigation friend]]; [[:File:DH 121493 Nothing ventured, nothing gained.pdf|Jill Manthorpe and Jo Moriarty, 'Nothing ventured, nothing gained: risk guidance for people with dementia' (Department of Health, gateway ref 14827, 9/11/10)]].

+