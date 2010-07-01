Difference between revisions of "39 Essex Chambers Mental Capacity Law Newsletter archive"

[[Media:Essex newsletter 1.pdf|Alex Ruck Keene and Victoria Butler-Cole, 'Court of Protection Update: August 2010', 39 Essex Street, 17/8/10]]. The cased referred to are: [[Re P (2010) EWHC 1592 (Fam)]], [[RT v LT (2010) EWHC 1910 (Fam)]], [[BB v AM (2010) EWHC 1916 (Fam)]], [[Re MN (2010) EWHC 1926 (Fam)]], [[G v E, Manchester City Council and F (2010) EWHC 2042 (Fam)]], [[Re LD; London Borough of Havering v LD and KD (2010) EWHC 3876 (COP)]], [[Re RC (Deceased); SC v LB Hackney (2010) EWHC B29 (COP)]], [[Re D (Statutory Will); VAC v JAD (2010) EWHC 2159 (Ch)]]; also, a summary of the Court of Protection Rules Committee report

[[Media:Essex newsletter 1.pdf|Alex Ruck Keene and Victoria Butler-Cole, 'Court of Protection Update: August 2010', 39 Essex Street, 17/8/10]]. The cased referred to are: [[Re P (2010) EWHC 1592 (Fam)]], [[RT v LT (2010) EWHC 1910 (Fam)]], [[BB v AM (2010) EWHC 1916 (Fam)]], [[Re MN (2010) EWHC 1926 (Fam)]], [[G v E, Manchester City Council and F (2010) EWHC 2042 (Fam)]], [[Re LD; London Borough of Havering v LD and KD (2010) EWHC 3876 (COP)]], [[Re RC (Deceased); SC v LB Hackney (2010) EWHC B29 (COP)]], [[Re D (Statutory Will); VAC v JAD (2010) EWHC 2159 (Ch)]]; also, a summary of the Court of Protection Rules Committee report