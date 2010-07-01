Difference between revisions of "39 Essex Chambers Mental Capacity Law Newsletter archive"
===August 2010===
August 2010
[[Media:.|Alex Ruck Keene and Victoria Butler-Cole, 'Court of Protection Update: August 2010', 39 Essex Street, 17/8/10]]. The cased referred to are: [[Re P (2010) EWHC 1592 (Fam)]], [[RT v LT (2010) EWHC 1910 (Fam)]], [[BB v AM (2010) EWHC 1916 (Fam)]], [[Re MN (2010) EWHC 1926 (Fam)]], [[G v E, Manchester City Council and F (2010) EWHC 2042 (Fam)]], [[Re LD; London Borough of Havering v LD and KD (2010) EWHC 3876 (COP)]], [[Re RC (Deceased); SC v LB Hackney (2010) EWHC B29 (COP)]], [[Re D (Statutory Will); VAC v JAD (2010) EWHC 2159 (Ch)]]; also, a summary of the Court of Protection Rules Committee report
===October 2010===
October 2010
More recent newsletters are available at 39 Essex Chambers Mental Capacity Law Newsletter.
Contents
- 1 April 2010
- 2 July 2010
- 3 August 2010
- 4 October 2010
- 5 November 2010
- 6 December 2010
- 7 January 2011
- 8 February 2011
- 9 March 2011
- 10 April 2011
- 11 May 2011
- 12 June 2011
- 13 July 2011
- 14 August 2011
- 15 September 2011
- 16 October-November 2011
- 17 November 2011
- 18 December 2011
- 19 January 2012
- 20 February 2012
- 21 March 2012
- 22 April 2012
- 23 May 2012
- 24 June 2012
- 25 July 2012
- 26 August 2012
- 27 September 2012
- 28 October 2012
- 29 November 2012
- 30 December 2012
- 31 January 2013
- 32 February 2013
- 33 March 2013
- 34 April 2013
- 35 May 2013
- 36 June 2013
- 37 July 2013
- 38 August 2013
- 39 September 2013
- 40 October 2013
- 41 November 2013
- 42 December 2013
- 43 January 2014
- 44 February 2014
- 45 March 2014
- 46 April 2014
- 47 May 2014
- 48 June 2014
- 49 July 2014
- 50 August 2014
- 51 October 2014
- 52 November 2014
- 53 December 2014
- 54 January 2015
- 55 February 2015
- 56 March 2015
- 57 April 2015
- 58 May 2015
- 59 June 2015
- 60 July 2015
- 61 September 2015
- 62 October 2015
- 63 November 2015
- 64 December 2015
- 65 January 2016
- 66 February 2016
April 2010
Victoria Butler-Cole and Alex Ruck Keene, 'Best interests proceedings - an update', 39 Essex Street, April 2010 - This article summarises case law from the previous 12 months, and provides practical advice for local authority applicants. The cases referred to in the document above are: Re F [2009] EWHC B30 (Fam), KD and LD v LB Havering (2009) EW Misc 7 (EWCOP), LB Enfield v SA [2010] EWHC 196 (Admin), Independent News and Media Ltd v A [2010] EWCA Civ 343, Re P [2009] EWHC 163 (Ch), Dorset CC v EH [2009] EWHC 784 (Fam), Re Allen (2009) COP 21/7/09, DCC v KH (2009) COP 11729380, Salford City Council v BJ [2009] EWHC 3310 (Fam), G v E [2010] EWHC 621 (Fam), Re Brammall; W Primary Care Trust v TB [2009] EWHC 1737 (Fam), GJ v The Foundation Trust [2009] EWHC 2972 (Fam), R v C [2009] UKHL 42, Re MAB; X City Council v MB [2006] EWHC 168 (Fam), Re SA; A Local Authority v MA [2005] EWHC 2942 (Fam), Re JK (unreported, July 2009), Re P and OM (2008) COP 26/11/08
July 2010
Mondaq: 'The Court Of Protection – Recent Cases And Comments On Procedure', Alexis Hearnden, Victoria Butler-Cole and Alex Ruck Keene - 1/7/10
August 2010
Alex Ruck Keene and Victoria Butler-Cole, 'Court of Protection Update: August 2010', 39 Essex Street, 17/8/10. The cased referred to are: Re P [2010] EWHC 1592 (Fam), RT v LT [2010] EWHC 1910 (Fam), BB v AM [2010] EWHC 1916 (Fam), Re MN [2010] EWHC 1926 (Fam), G v E, Manchester City Council and F [2010] EWHC 2042 (Fam), Re LD; London Borough of Havering v LD and KD [2010] EWHC 3876 (COP), Re RC (Deceased); SC v LB Hackney [2010] EWHC B29 (COP), Re D (Statutory Will); VAC v JAD [2010] EWHC 2159 (Ch); also, a summary of the Court of Protection Rules Committee report
October 2010
39 Essex Street, 'Court of Protection Newsletter', issue 2 October 2010. The cases referred to are: Re MIG and MEG [2010] EWHC 785 (Fam), A Primary Care Trust v P (2009) EW Misc 10 (EWCOP), Re Mark Reeves (2010) COP 5/1/10, EG v RS [2010] EWHC 3073 (COP), D County Council v LS [2010] EWHC 1544 (Fam).
November 2010
39 Essex Street, 'Court of Protection Newsletter', issue 3 November 2010. The cases referred to are: Re SA; FA v Mr A [2010] EWCA Civ 1128, Re S (statutory will); D v R (the deputy of S) [2010] EWHC 2405 (COP), A County Council v MB [2010] EWHC 2508 (COP), G v E [2010] EWHC 2512 (COP), A Local Authority v DL [2010] EWHC 2675 (Fam), Re AVS; CS v A NHS Foundation Trust [2010] EWHC 2746 (COP), YA(F) v A Local Authority [2010] EWHC 2770 (COP).
December 2010
39 Essex Street, 'Court of Protection Newsletter', issue 4, December 2010. The cases referred to are: Re P (Scope of Schedule A1) (2010) COP 30/6/10, Re MM; City of Sunderland v MM [2011] 1 FLR 712, LBL v RYJ [2010] EWHC 2665 (COP), and Re G (TJ) [2010] EWHC 3005 (COP).
January 2011
39 Essex Street, 'Court of Protection Newsletter' (issue 5, January 2011). The cases referred to are: Re KS (2010) COP 99162476, An NHS Foundation Trust v D [2010] EWHC 2535 (COP), G v E [2010] EWHC 3385 (Fam), Re RK; YB v BCC [2010] EWHC 3355 (COP), Re HM; PM v KH [2010] EWHC 3279 (Fam), Re J (2010) COP 6/12/10, Re AVS; CS v A NHS Foundation Trust [2010] EWHC 2746 (COP), Re P (2010) COP 23/12/10 (Mostyn J), TTM v LB Hackney [2011] EWCA Civ 4. Also mentioned: Guidance in cases involving protected parties in which the Official Solicitor is being invited to act as guardian ad litem or litigation friend; Jill Manthorpe and Jo Moriarty, 'Nothing ventured, nothing gained: risk guidance for people with dementia' (Department of Health, gateway ref 14827, 9/11/10).
February 2011
39 Essex Street, 'Court of Protection Newsletter (issue 6, February 2011). The cases referred to are: Re AB; D Borough Council v AB [2011] EWHC 101 (COP), Hill v Fellowes Solicitors LLP [2011] EWHC 61 (QB), Haworth v Cartmel and HMRC [2011] EWHC 36 (Ch), GSCC conduct committee decision: Philip Julian Davies 10/12/10.
March 2011
39 Essex Street, 'Court of Protection Newsletter' (issue 6, March 2011). The cases referred to are: Re P and Q; P and Q v Surrey County Council; sub nom Re MIG and MEG [2011] EWCA Civ 190, Re AM; B (A Local Authority) v RM [2010] EWHC B31 (Fam), Re CW; A Primary Care Trust v CW [2010] EWHC 3448 (COP), Re AH; AH v Hertfordshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust [2011] EWHC 276 (COP), Re Steven Neary; LB Hillingdon v Steven Neary [2011] EWHC 413 (COP), Re P; A Local Authority v PB [2011] EWHC 502 (COP), Re A; A v A Local Authority [2011] EWHC 727 (COP), Dunhill v Burgin [2011] EWHC 464 (QB), R (W) v LB Croydon [2011] EWHC 696 (Admin), Re Hunt (2008) (Preston county court, 12/6/08)
April 2011
39 Essex Street, 'Court of Protection Newsletter' (issue 7, April 2011). The cases referred to are: Re CM; LBB v JM (2010) COP 5/2/10 and A Local Authority v DL [2011] EWHC 1022 (Fam). Also reproduced is a draft COP Practice Direction: Preparation of Bundles.
May 2011
39 Essex Street, 'Court of Protection Newsletter' (issue 8, May 2011). The cases referred to are: R v Dunn [2010] EWCA Crim 2935, Hackett v CPS [2011] EWHC 1170 (Admin), Re M; W v M [2011] EWHC 1197 (COP), Wychavon District Council v EM (HB) [2011] UKUT 144 (AAC). Reference is also made to the President's direction that 'Deprivation of Liberty Safeguarding cases in the Court of Protection should continue for the time being and until further notice to be heard in the High Court'.
June 2011
39 Essex Street, 'Court of Protection Newsletter' (issue 9, June 2011). The cases referred to are: Re Steven Neary; LB Hillingdon v Steven Neary [2011] EWHC 1377 (COP), Cheshire West and Chester Council v P [2011] EWHC 1330 (COP), A Council v X [2011] EWHC B10 (COP), KY v DD [2011] EWHC 1277 (Fam), SMBC v WMP [2011] EWHC B13 (COP), Re C; C v Wigan Borough Council [2011] EWHC 1539 (Admin), R v Hopkins; R v Priest [2011] EWCA Crim 1513. Also mentioned is: (1) Court of Protection Guidance: Applications to the Court of Protection in relation to tenancy agreements (June 2011); (2) MoJ consultations in relation to (a) European Regulation on mutual recognition of protection measures in civil matters, and (b) some COP decisions to be taken by authorised court officers; and (3) new SCIE guidance on IMCA/RPR roles.
July 2011
39 Essex Street, 'Court of Protection Newsletter' (issue 10, July 2011). The cases referred to are: Re PH; PH v A Local Authority [2011] EWHC 1704 (COP), R (McDonald) v Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea [2011] UKSC 33. It also contains information under the following headings: (1) Deprivation of Liberty: Statistics and a Map; (2) Appointment of QB judges to hear CoP cases in an emergency; and (3) Court of Protection User Survey (for which, see Court of Protection page).
August 2011
39 Essex Street, 'Court of Protection Newsletter' (issue 12, August 2011). The cases referred to are: Manchester City Council v G [2011] EWCA Civ 939, P v Independent Print Ltd [2011] EWCA Civ 756, and WCC v GS [2011] EWHC 2244 (COP). It also mentions several forthcoming cases: (1) W v M (minimally conscious state); (2) Cheshire v P (application of Article 5(1) to those in care homes who are subject to restraint for their own protection: to be heard by Court of Appeal); (3) Re RK (application of Article 5(1) ECHR to those between 16 and 18: being appealed to Court of Appeal); (4) MIG and MEG (Article 5: possibly to be considered by Supreme Court); (5) Re P (circumstances under which bodily samples including DNA may be taken from P for purposes of determining the parentage of any person); (6) Re P (circumstances in which, and the powers under which, hospitals may detain those without the relevant capacity pending the making of applications for their admission under the Mental Health Act 1983). See Forthcoming judgments.
September 2011
39 Essex Street, 'Court of Protection Newsletter' (issue 13, September 2011). The cases referred to are: R (O) v LB Hammersmith and Fulham [2011] EWCA Civ 925 and Re M; W v M [2011] EWHC 2443 (COP).
October-November 2011
39 Essex Street, 'Court of Protection Newsletter' (issue 14, October-November 2011). The cases referred to are: Re S; D v R (the deputy of S) [2010] EWHC 3748 (COP), Sharma v Hunters [2011] EWHC 2546 (COP), Re GM; FP v GM and A Health Board [2011] EWHC 2778 (COP), LG v DK [2011] EWHC 2453 (COP), A Local Authority v DL [2010] EWHC 2675 (Fam), R (Sessay) v South London and Maudsley NHS Foundation Trust [2011] EWHC 2617 (QB), DN v Northumberland Tyne and Wear NHS Foundation Trust [2011] UKUT 327 (AAC). Also mentioned is the Law Commission report on kidnapping, which includes a discussion of Re HM; PM v KH [2010] EWHC 870 (Fam).
November 2011
39 Essex Street, 'Court of Protection Newsletter' (issue 15, November 2011). The case mentioned in this special issue is Cheshire West and Chester Council v P [2011] EWCA Civ 1257.
December 2011
39 Essex Street, 'Court of Protection Newsletter' (issue 16, December 2011). The cases mentioned in this issue are: Re RK; RK v BCC [2011] EWCA Civ 1305, Cheshire West and Chester Council v P [2011] EWCA Civ 1333, Re RB (Adult); A London Borough v RB (Adult) (No 4) [2011] EWHC 3017 (Fam), Re FL; HN v FL and Hampshire CC [2011] EWHC 2894 (COP), R v Heaney [2011] EWCA Crim 2682, Re HM; SM v HM (2011) COP 11875043 4/11/11, De Louville De Toucy v Bonhams 1793 Ltd [2011] EWHC 3809 (Ch). Also included are: (1) the Court of Protection (Amendment) Rules 2011 (authorised court officers); (2) minor amendments to Practice Directions 10A, 14B and 19A (contact details); (3) Statistics on permission applications; (4) comment on the Cheshire judgment by a BIA.
January 2012
39 Essex Street, 'Court of Protection Newsletter' (issue 17, January 2012). The cases mentioned in this issue are: Re RK; RK v BCC [2011] EWCA Civ 1305, SSJ v RB [2011] EWCA Civ 1608, Re AB; AB v LCC (A Local Authority) [2011] EWHC 3151 (COP), Re C; C v Blackburn and Darwen Borough Council [2011] EWHC 3321 (COP), Cardiff Council v Peggy Ross (2011) COP 28/10/11 12063905, Re HM; SM v HM (2011) COP 11875043 4/11/11, Re VW; NK v VW (2011) COP 27/10/10 11744555, LB Tower Hamlets v BB [2011] EWHC 2853 (Fam), Re AH; AH v Hertfordshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust [2011] EWHC 276 (COP), Re Steven Neary; LB Hillingdon v Steven Neary [2011] EWHC 3522 (COP).
February 2012
39 Essex Street, 'Court of Protection Newsletter' (issue 18, February 2012). The cases mentioned in this issue are: Re H; A Local Authority v H [2012] EWHC 49 (COP), [2012] MHLO 3, Re M [2011] EWHC 3590 (COP), Re JDS; Kevin Smyth v JDS (2012) COP 19334473 19/1/12, [2012] MHLO 4, Stanev v Bulgaria 36760/06 [2012] ECHR 46, [2012] MHLO 1, DM v Doncaster MBC [2011] EWHC 3652 (Admin), Re AH (Costs); AH v Hertfordshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust [2011] EWHC 3524 (COP), SBC v PBA and Others [2011] EWHC 2580 (Fam). Also included is news that the Official Solicitor is currently unable to accept invitations to act except in (a) serious medical treatment cases, and (b) s21A appeals which are not brought by the relevant person's representative.
March 2012
39 Essex Street, 'Court of Protection Newsletter' (issue 19, March 2012). The cases mentioned in this issue are: Re L; K v LBX [2012] EWCA Civ 79, [2012] MHLO 7, Wychavon District Council v EM (HB) [2012] UKUT 12 (AAC), [2012] MHLO 5, Crawford v Suffolk MH Partnership NHS Trust [2012] EWCA Civ 138, R (Broadway Care Centre Ltd) v Caerphilly County Borough Council [2012] EWHC 37 (Admin), [2012] MHLO 26, Wirral MBC v Salisbury Independent Living Ltd [2012] EWCA Civ 84, [2012] MHLO 27.
April 2012
- 39 Essex Street, 'Court of Protection Newsletter' (issue 20, April 2012). The cases mentioned in this issue are: Austin v UK 39692/09 [2012] ECHR 459, [2012] MHLO 22, DD v Lithuania 13469/06 [2012] ECHR 254, [2012] MHLO 29, DL v A Local Authority [2012] EWCA Civ 253, [2012] MHLO 32, Long v Rodman [2012] EWHC 347 (Ch), [2012] MHLO 12, ZH v Commissioner of Police for the Metropolis [2012] EWHC 604 (QB), [2012] MHLO 25, Seaton v Seddon [2012] EWHC 735 (Ch), [2012] MHLO 28, Coombs v Dorset NHS PCT [2012] EWHC 521 (QB), [2012] MHLO 13. Also mentioned are: CQC report on DOLS; Listing Deprivation of Liberty Safeguarding cases; COP Cases Online.
- all previous newsletters in one PDF document.
May 2012
- 39 Essex Street, 'Court of Protection Newsletter' (issue 21, May 2012). The cases mentioned in this issue are: B v B [2010] EWHC 543 (Fam) — LB Haringey v FG (No. 1) [2011] EWHC 3932 (COP) — LB Haringey v FG (No. 2) [2011] EWHC 3933 (COP) — Dunhill v Burgin [2012] EWCA Civ 397, [2012] MHLO 33 — Re JC; D v JC [2012] MHLO 35 (COP) — Re D; An NHS Trust v D [2012] EWHC 885 (COP), [2012] MHLO 47 — Re D (Official Solicitor's costs); An NHS Trust v D [2012] EWHC 886 (COP), [2012] MHLO 48 — Verlander v Rahman [2012] EWHC 1026 (QB), [2012] MHLO 49.
- Simon Edwards, 'Capacity and tenancies/licences' (39 Essex Street, 19/4/12).
June 2012
39 Essex Street, 'Court of Protection Newsletter' (issue 22, June 2012). The cases mentioned in this issue are: Re HA [2012] EWHC 1068 (COP), [2012] MHLO 67 — Re G [2012] EWCA Civ 431, [2012] MHLO 52 — Re DS; A Local Authority v DS [2012] EWHC 1442 (Fam), [2012] MHLO 68 — Sedge v Prime [2012] MHLO 66 (QB).
July 2012
- 39 Essex Street, 'Court of Protection Newsletter' (issue 23, July 2012). The cases mentioned in this issue are: X Primary Care Trust v XB [2012] EWHC 1390 (Fam), [2012] MHLO 54 — Re E (Medical treatment: Anorexia) [2012] EWHC 1639 (COP), [2012] MHLO 55 — Re BS; SC v BS [2012] MHLO 78 (COP) — R (KM) v Cambridgeshire CC [2012] UKSC 23, [2012] MHLO 57 — HSE Ireland v SF (A Minor) [2012] EWHC 1640 (Fam), [2012] MHLO 69 — LGO decision: Dorothy 10 013 715 [2010] MHLO 198 — LGO decision: Jones 10 010 739 [2010] MHLO 199.
- Simon Edwards, 'Options for a local authority for the management of P’s finances' (39 Essex Street COP Note, June 2012).
August 2012
- 39 Essex Street, 'Court of Protection Newsletter' (issue 24, August 2012). The cases mentioned in this issue are: Munjaz v UK 2913/06 [2012] MHLO 79 (ECHR) — XCC v AA [2012] EWHC 2183 (COP), [2012] MHLO 80 — Re SK [2012] EWHC 1990 (COP), [2012] MHLO 98 — NHS Trust v Baby X [2012] EWHC 2188 (Fam), [2012] MHLO 99 — Re T (Children) [2012] UKSC 36, [2012] MHLO 100 — LGO decision: Kent County Council 11 001 504 [2012] MHLO 101 — LGO decision: Kent County Council 10 012 742 [2012] MHLO 102 — Re Steven Neary; LB Hillingdon v Steven Neary [2012] MHLO 71 (COP).
- Simon Edwards, 'The Court of Protection and Personal Injury Claims' (39 Essex Street COP Note, 1/8/12).
September 2012
- 39 Essex Street, 'Court of Protection Newsletter' (issue 25, September 2012). The cases mentioned in this issue are: Re MW; LB Hammersmith and Fulham v MW [2012] MHLO 82 (COP) — Re CA (A Baby); Coventry City Council v C [2012] EWHC 2190 (Fam), [2012] MHLO 110 — Davis v West Sussex County Council [2012] EWHC 2152 (QB), [2012] MHLO 83 — Further information is given under the following headings: Funding; MCA literature review; Consultation on new safeguarding power
- Neil Allen, 'Court of Protection Note: Restricting or depriving liberty?' (September 2012)
October 2012
- 39 Essex Street, 'Court of Protection Newsletter' (issue 26, October 2012). The cases mentioned in this issue are: Re KK; CC v KK [2012] EWHC 2136 (COP), [2012] MHLO 89 — Re J (A Child: Disclosure) [2012] EWCA Civ 1204B. Further information is given under the following headings: Amendment of Schedule 3 to the MCA 2005; Serious Case Review into the murder of Martin Hyde; Draft Indian Rights of Persons with Disabilities Bill
November 2012
- 39 Essex Street, 'Court of Protection Newsletter' (issue 27, November 2012). The cases mentioned in this issue are: CYC v PC and NC [2012] MHLO 103 (COP) — A, B and C v X, Y and Z [2012] EWHC 2400 (COP), [2012] MHLO 112 — NHS Trust v K [2012] EWHC 2922 (COP), [2012] MHLO 150 — Re KH (A child); An NHS Trust v Mr and Mrs H [2012] EWHC B18 (Fam), [2012] MHLO 142 — Re AS; SH v LC [2012] MHLO 113 (COP) — Re Clarke [2012] EWHC 2256 (COP), [2012] MHLO 107, Re Clarke [2012] EWHC 2714 (COP), [2012] MHLO 108, Re Clarke [2012] EWHC 2947 (COP), [2012] MHLO 109 — SCC v JM [2012] MHLO 111 (COP) — R (Sunderland City Council) v South Tyneside Council [2012] EWCA Civ 1232, [2012] MHLO 117 — Kedzior v Poland [2012] ECHR 1809B, Application No. 45026/07) — Bures v. the Czech Republic [2012] ECHR 1819B (Application No. 37679/08) — RP v UK 38245/08 [2012] ECHR 1796, [2012] MHLO 102. Further information is given under the following headings: Practice and procedure - liaison with the Home Office; Guide for social workers upon when to consider making an application to the Court of Protection
December 2012
- 39 Essex Street, 'Court of Protection Newsletter' (issue 28, December 2012). The cases mentioned in this issue are: Re CP; WBC v CP [2012] EWHC 1944 (COP), [2012] MHLO 144 — Re Harcourt [2012] MHLO 74 (LPA), R v Ligaya Nursing [2012] EWCA Crim 2521, [2012] MHLO 134 — Dunhill v Burgin [2012] EWHC 3163 (QB), [2012] MHLO 115 — Re X & Y (Children) [2012] EWCA Civ 1500B — Sykora v Czech Republic 23419/07 [2012] ECHR 1960B. Further information is given on the following subjects: (1) Debt relief orders; (2) Transfer of supervisory body responsibilities from PCTs to Local Authorities; (3) Regulatory review; (4) Home care and Human Rights; (5) CQC, 'The state of health care and adult social care in England: An overview of key themes in care in 2011/12' (November 2012); (6) ECtHR Guide to Article 5; (7) 'Tying ourselves into (Gordian) knots' article.
January 2013
- 39 Essex Street, 'Court of Protection Newsletter' (issue 29, January 2013). The cases mentioned in this issue are: Re L; The NHS Trust v L [2012] EWHC 2741 (COP), [2012] MHLO 159 — J Council v GU [2012] EWHC 3531 (COP), [2012] MHLO 137 — In the matter of A (a child) [2012] UKSC 60B — R (ET) v (1) Islington LBC (2) Essex CC [2012] EWHC 3228 (Admin)B — R (Chatting) v Viridian Housing [2012] EWHC 3595 (Admin), [2012] MHLO 177 — R (Cornwall Council) v SoS for Health & Ors [2012] EWHC 3739 (Admin)M — Neon Roberts — An NHS Trust v DJ [2012] EWHC 3524 (COP), [2012] MHLO 138. The following decisions are currently under appeal: ZH v Commissioner of Police for the Metropolis [2012] EWHC 604 (QB), [2012] MHLO 25 — CYC v PC and NC [2012] MHLO 103 (COP) — A, B and C v X, Y and Z [2012] EWHC 2400 (COP), [2012] MHLO 112 — Dunhill v Burgin [2012] EWCA Civ 397, [2012] MHLO 33 and Dunhill v Burgin [2012] EWHC 3163 (QB), [2012] MHLO 115.
- Alex Ruck Keene, 'Advance Decisions: getting it right?' (December 2012)
February 2013
- 39 Essex Street, 'Court of Protection Newsletter' (issue 30, February 2013). The cases mentioned in this issue are: WCC v AB [2012] MHLO 168 (COP) — Re Buckley [2013] MHLO 13 (LPA) — A Local Health Board v J [2012] MHLO 158 (COP) — Re AW (Permanent Vegetative State); The NHS Trust v AW [2013] EWHC 78 (COP), [2013] MHLO 3 — Durham County Council v Dunn [2012] EWCA Civ 1654, [2012] MHLO 169 — Lashin v Russia 33117/02 [2013] ECHR 63, [2013] MHLO 14 — Mihailovs v Latvia 35939/10 [2013] ECHR 65, [2013] MHLO 15. There is also information under the following headings: (a) OPG Consultation Response; (b) CQC Report: Monitoring the Mental Health Act in 2011/2.
- 39 Essex Street, 'Consolidated version of newsletters from 2010 to January 2013 inclusive' (February 2013)
March 2013
- 39 Essex Street, 'Court of Protection Newsletter' (issue 31, March 2013). The cases mentioned in this issue are: Aintree University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust v David James [2013] EWCA Civ 65, [2013] MHLO 17 — A Local Authority v K [2013] EWHC 242 (COP), [2013] MHLO 11 — A PCT v LDV [2013] EWHC 272 (Fam), [2013] MHLO 6 — ZH v Commissioner of Police for the Metropolis [2013] EWCA Civ 69, [2013] MHLO 9 — A Local Authority v K [2013] EWHC 242 (COP), [2013] MHLO 11 — R (Children's Rights Alliance for England) v SSJ [2013] EWCA Civ 34, [2013] MHLO 16. There is also information under the following headings: (a) Recent practice points from the Family Division; (b) Guidance upon Civil Legal Aid subsequent to 1/4/13; (c) DoH Fifth Annual Report on IMCA services; (d) Third Annual Report on the UK’s National Preventative Mechanism; (e) Disabled persons and sexual surrogates; (f) The CoP for litigants in person; (g) The CoP's work over the past four years.
- Official Solicitor, 'Note on accepting instructions in health and welfare proceedings' (25/2/13).
April 2013
- 39 Essex Street, 'Court of Protection Newsletter' (issue 32, April 2013). The cases mentioned in this issue are: Aintree University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust v David James [2013] EWCA Civ 65, [2013] MHLO 17 — Re RGS [2012] EWHC 4162 (COP), [2012] MHLO 173 — PS v LP [2013] EWHC 1106 (COP), [2013] MHLO 43 — HT v CK [2012] EWHC 4160 (COP), [2012] MHLO 175 — PB v RB [2012] EWHC 4159 (COP), [2012] MHLO 174 — R (A) v Chief Constable of Kent Constabulary [2013] EWHC 424 (Admin)B — Webb Resolutions Ltd v JT Ltd [2013] EWHC 509 (TCC) — Re M, N v O & P (unreported, 28 January 2013). There is also information under the following headings: (a) Report of the UN Special Rapporteur on torture and other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment: No more treatment without consent; (b) Parliamentary Scrutiny; (c) OCTET Study; (d) Avoiding Invalid LPAs; (e) Reducing LPA waiting times; (f) Court of Protection Practitioners' Association; (g) Medical Mediation Foundation; (h) Plans to move the Court of Protection
May 2013
- 39 Essex Street, 'Court of Protection Newsletter' (issue 33, May 2013). The cases mentioned in this issue are: PC and NC v City of York Council [2013] EWCA Civ 478M — Baker Tilley (A Firm) v Makar [2013] EWHC 759 (QB), [2013] MHLO 33 — A County Council v E [2012] EWHC 4161 (COP), [2012] MHLO 176 — Day & others v Royal College of Music & Harris [2013] EWCA Civ 191B — Re GM: MJ and JM v The Public Guardian [2013] MHLO 44 (COP) — NT v FS [2013] EWHC 684 (COP), [2013] MHLO 18 — DO v LBH [2012] EWHC 4044 (Admin), [2012] MHLO 165 — ET, BT and CT v Islington LBC [2013] EWCA Civ 323B. There is also information under the following headings: (a) Managing a bank or building society account on behalf of someone else; (b) Care Quality Commission - Annual DOLS Report; (c) Court of Protection Practitioners Association - London meeting.
- Ben Troke, 'View from the Coalface' (May 2013). Notes from East Midlands MCA/DOLS Forum meetings
June 2013
- 39 Essex Street, 'Court of Protection Newsletter' (issue 34, June 2013). The cases mentioned in this issue are: Re SB (A Patient: Capacity To Consent To Termination) [2013] EWHC 1417 (COP), [2013] MHLO 48 — RC v CC [2013] EWHC 1424 (COP), [2013] MHLO 68 — Pitt v Holt [2013] UKSC 26, [2013] MHLO 46 — Coles v Perfect (unreported, 13.5.13) — Coombs v North Dorset NHS PCT [2013] EWCA Civ 471, [2013] MHLO 35 — R (T) v LSC [2013] EWHC 960 (Admin), [2013] MHLO 41. There is also information under the following headings: (a) Response to consultation upon power of entry; (b) Review of COP3; (c) House of Lords Select Committee on the Mental Capacity Act 2005; (d) MIND call for evidence
- Alex Ruck Keene, 'Statutory Wills Update' (May 2013)
July 2013
- 39 Essex Street, 'Court of Protection Newsletter' (issue 35, July 2013). The cases mentioned in this issue are: Re SK [2013] MHLO 49 — R v Patel [2013] EWCA Crim 965Not on Bailii! — Loughlin v Singh [2013] EWHC 1641 (QB)M — Simon v Byford & Ors (Re Rose (Deceased)) [2013] EWHC 1490 (Ch)Not on Bailii! — R (Afework) v London Borough of Camden [2013] EWHC 1637 (Admin)M. There is also information under the following headings: (a) Update on House of Lords Select Committee on the Mental Capacity Act 2005; (b) Statistics upon the MCA 2005; (c) Law Society Practice Note on Financial Abuse
- Alex Ruck Keene et al, 'Severed Lasting Powers of Attorney' (July 2013)
August 2013
- 39 Essex Street, 'Mental Capacity Law Newsletter' (issue 36, August 2013). The cases mentioned in this issue are: Y County Council v ZZ [2012] EWHC B34 (COP), [2012] MHLO 179 (COP) — Sandwell MBC v RG [2013] EWHC 2373 (COP), [2013] MHLO 55 — Lorraine Studholm Feltham v Freer Bouskell [2013] EWHC 1952 (Ch)Not on Bailii! — Ali v Caton & Anor [2013] EWHC 1730 (QB)B — Harrison v South Tyneside Council HM Land Registry Adjudicator Decision Ref/2012/886 — Jeffery & Anor v Jeffery [2013] EWHC 1942 (Ch)B — JMcA’s Application [2013] NIQB 77B. There is also information under the following headings: (a) The Official Solicitor is on the move; (b) EU Fundamental Rights Agency Report on Capacity; (c) Update on House of Lords Select Committee on the Mental Capacity Act 2005; (d) Draft Guidance on Publication of Judgments; (e) Law Commission Discussion Paper on Insanity and Automatism in criminal law; (f) Irish Assisted Decision-Making (Capacity) Bill; (g) Mark Neary’s blog.
- [[:File:Official Solicitor Article on City of York Decision.pdf|Alastair Pitblado, 'The decision of the Court of Appeal in (1) PC and (2) NC v City of York [2013] EWCA Civ 478M' (August 2013)]]
September 2013
- 39 Essex Street, 'Mental Capacity Law Newsletter' (issue 37, September 2013). The cases mentioned in this issue are: An NHS Trust v L [2012] EWHC 4313 (Fam), [2012] MHLO 180 (COP) — R (Nicklinson) v Ministry of Justice [2013] EWCA Civ 961, [2013] MHLO 65 — An NHS Trust v DE [2013] EWHC 2562 (Fam), [2013] MHLO 78 (COP) — An NHS Trust v Dr A [2013] EWHC 2442 (COP), [2013] MHLO 69 — AM v SLAM NHS Foundation Trust [2013] UKUT 365 (AAC), [2013] MHLO 80 — Re Boff COP case 12338771 — Re Goodwin (an order of the Senior Judge made on 17 June 2013) — Re Joan Treadwell (Deceased); OPG v Colin Lutz [2013] EWHC 2409 (COP), [2013] MHLO 57 — Re RGS (No 2) COP case 11831647 — Re JK COP case 1185523T — A Local Authority v WMA [2013] EWHC 2580 (COP), [2013] MHLO 79 — A Local Authority v HS COP case COP1201711T — Surrey County Council v M [2013] EWHC 2400 (Fam)B — Pearce v Beverley (2013) EW Misc 10 (CC), [2013] MHLO 77 — R (D) v Worcestershire County Council [2013] EWHC 2490 (Admin)B — MA v Cyprus [2013] ECHR 717B. There is also information under the following headings: (a) Update on House of Lords Select Committee on the Mental Capacity Act 2005; (b) Health Select Committee recommends urgent review of implementation of DOLS regime; (c) Health Select Committee recommends urgent review of implementation of DOLS regime; (d) Using a lawyer as you get older: Ten top tips.
October 2013
- 39 Essex Street, 'Mental Capacity Law Newsletter' (issue 38, October 2013). The cases mentioned in this issue are: An NHS Foundation Trust v M and K [2013] EWHC 2402 (COP), [2013] MHLO 67 — R (Moosa) v LSC [2013] EWHC 2804 (Admin), [2013] MHLO 90 — Re B-S (Children) [2013] EWCA Civ 1146B — Re A (Children) [2013] UKSC 60B. There is also information under the following headings: (a) Changes to test for eligibility for fee remission; (b) The MCA/MHA Interface in practice; (c) What do Part 8 reviews under the DoLS regime actually do? (d) Improving DoLS practice - one regional group’s experience
November 2013
- 39 Essex Street, 'Mental Capacity Law Newsletter' (issue 39, November 2013). The cases mentioned in this issue are: Aintree University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust v David James [2013] UKSC 67, [2013] MHLO 95 — A Local Authority v TZ [2013] EWHC 2322 (COP), [2013] MHLO 91 — Re P (abortion) [2013] EWHC 50 (COP), [2013] MHLO 1 — A Local Authority v ED [2013] EWHC 3069 (COP), [2013] MHLO 92 — Re Devillebichot (deceased) [2013] EWHC 2867 (Ch), [2013] MHLO 107 — MH v UK 11577/06 [2013] ECHR 1008, [2013] MHLO 94 — R (Muhammad) v SSHD [2013] EWHC 3157 (Admin), [2013] MHLO 123 — R (Greenough) v SSJ [2013] EWHC 3112 (Admin), [2013] MHLO 124 — Oluku v CQC (2012) UKFTT 275, [2012] MHLO 183. There is also information under the following headings: (a) Costs in the Court of Protection - important practice points; (b) Advocates Gateway; (c) Attempt to include power of entry in Care Bill defeated; (d) Transforming the services of the OPG consultation; (e) Law Society of Scotland guidance on powers of attorney and vulnerable clients; (f) New safeguarding policy for the OPG; (g) CQC Report - A fresh start for the regulation and inspection of adult social care; (h) Article 12 of the UN CRPD - draft comment by the Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities; (i) Law Society Mental Health and Disability Committee vacancy
December 2013
- 39 Essex Street, 'Mental Capacity Law Newsletter' (issue 40, December 2013)†. The cases mentioned in this issue are: Re M (Best Interests: Deprivation of Liberty) [2013] EWHC 3456 (COP), [2013] MHLO 97 — A Local Authority v SY [2013] EWHC 3485 (COP), [2013] MHLO 96 — YLA v PM [2013] EWHC 3622 (Fam), [2013] MHLO 114 — Re P (A Child) (2013) EW Misc 20 (CC), [2013] MHLO 103 — Re AA [2012] EWHC 4378 (COP), [2012] MHLO 182 — R v Farooqi [2013] EWCA Crim 1649, [2013] MHLO 108 — Cuthbertson v Rasouli (2013) SCC 53, [2013] MHLO 109 — Kirklees MBC 11 004 229 [2013] MHLO 122 (LGO/PHSO). There is also information under the following headings: (a) Lay deputies facing custodial sentence after conviction for theft from compensation fund; (b) Transparency in the Court of Protection; (c) New COP3 published; (d) Costs in s.21A applications round 2; (e) Department of Health response to post-legislative scrutiny of MHA 2007; (f) AM - a BIA/AMHP responds; (g) New Mental Health Tribunal Practice Direction directs specific consideration of whether MCA would be less restrictive; (h) Dementia-friendly financial services charter; (i) Intervention Order integral to successful settlement of Scottish criminal injuries compensation claim after 24 years; (j) Mental Welfare Commission for Scotland recruiting new Chief Executive; (k) Mini call for evidence.
- 39 Essex Street, 'Update on oral evidence given to House of Lords Select Committee on the Mental Capacity Act 2005 October-November 2013' (December 2013)
January 2014
- Adrian Ward and Jill Stavert, 'Deprivation of liberty and adults with incapacity: a Scottish perspective' (January 2014)†
February 2014
- 39 Essex Street, 'Good practice in the implementation of the DOLS safeguards, as drawn from the CQC's Report: Monitoring the use of the Mental Capacity Act Deprivation of Liberty Safeguards in 2012-13' (February 2014)†
March 2014
- Ian Hunt, 'Adding a Bayes Leaf to the Law' (1/3/14).† Commentary on Mostyn J's approach to assessing and combining probabilities in Re D (a Child): A Local Authority v B and C [2014] EWHC 121 (Fam)B.
April 2014
- Alex Ruck Keene and Catherine Dobson, 'Deprivation of liberty in the hospital setting' (39 Essex Street, 10/4/14)†
- Alex Ruck Keene et al, 'Mental Capacity Law Guidance Note: A brief guide to carrying out capacity assessments' (31/3/14)†
- Alex Ruck Keene et al, 'Deprivation of Liberty after Cheshire West: key questions for social workers and medical practitioners' (April 2014)†
May 2014
June 2014
- Lucy Series et al, 'Mental Capacity Law Mental Discussion Paper: The Mental Capacity Act 2005, the Adults with Incapacity (Scotland) Act 2000 and the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities: The Basics' (June 2014)†
July 2014
August 2014
October 2014
November 2014
December 2014
January 2015
No newsletter this month.
February 2015
39 Essex Chambers, 'Mental Capacity Law Newsltter' (issue 53, February 2015)†
March 2015
39 Essex Chambers, 'Mental Capacity Law Newsletter' (issue 54, March 2015)†
April 2015
39 Essex Chambers, 'Mental Capacity Law Newsletter' (issue 55, April 2015)†
May 2015
39 Essex Chambers, 'Mental Capacity Law Newsletter' (issue 56, May 2015)†
June 2015
39 Essex Chambers, 'Mental Capacity Law Newsletter' (issue 57, June 2015)†
July 2015
39 Essex Chambers, 'Mental Capacity Law Newsletter' (issue 58, July 2015)†
September 2015
39 Essex Chambers, 'Mental Capacity Law Newsletter' (issue "58", September 2015)†
October 2015
39 Essex Chambers, 'Mental Capacity Law Newsletter' (issue 59, October 2015)†
November 2015
39 Essex Chambers, 'Mental Capacity Law Newsletter' (issue 60, November 2015)†
December 2015
39 Essex Chambers, 'Mental Capacity Law Newsletter' (issue 61, December 2015)‡
January 2016
No newsletter this month.
February 2016
39 Essex Chambers, 'Mental Capacity Law Newsletter' (issue 62, February 2016)†