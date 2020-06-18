Difference between revisions of "39 Essex Chambers Mental Capacity Law Newsletter archive"

= =See also==

More recent newsletters are available at 39 Essex Chambers Mental Capacity Law Newsletter.

April 2010

Victoria Butler-Cole and Alex Ruck Keene, 'Best interests proceedings - an update', 39 Essex Street, April 2010 - This article summarises case law from the previous 12 months, and provides practical advice for local authority applicants. The cases referred to in the document above are: Re F [2009] EWHC B30 (Fam), KD and LD v LB Havering (2009) EW Misc 7 (EWCOP), LB Enfield v SA [2010] EWHC 196 (Admin), Independent News and Media Ltd v A [2010] EWCA Civ 343, Re P [2009] EWHC 163 (Ch), Dorset CC v EH [2009] EWHC 784 (Fam), Re Allen (2009) COP 21/7/09, DCC v KH (2009) COP 11729380, Salford City Council v BJ [2009] EWHC 3310 (Fam), G v E [2010] EWHC 621 (Fam), Re Brammall; W Primary Care Trust v TB [2009] EWHC 1737 (Fam), GJ v The Foundation Trust [2009] EWHC 2972 (Fam), R v C [2009] UKHL 42, Re MAB; X City Council v MB [2006] EWHC 168 (Fam), Re SA; A Local Authority v MA [2005] EWHC 2942 (Fam), Re JK (unreported, July 2009), Re P and OM (2008) COP 26/11/08

July 2010

Mondaq: 'The Court Of Protection – Recent Cases And Comments On Procedure', Alexis Hearnden, Victoria Butler-Cole and Alex Ruck Keene - 1/7/10

August 2010

Alex Ruck Keene and Victoria Butler-Cole, 'Court of Protection Update: August 2010', 39 Essex Street, 17/8/10. The cased referred to are: Re P [2010] EWHC 1592 (Fam), RT v LT [2010] EWHC 1910 (Fam), BB v AM [2010] EWHC 1916 (Fam), Re MN [2010] EWHC 1926 (Fam), G v E, Manchester City Council and F [2010] EWHC 2042 (Fam), Re LD; London Borough of Havering v LD and KD [2010] EWHC 3876 (COP), Re RC (Deceased); SC v LB Hackney [2010] EWHC B29 (COP), Re D (Statutory Will); VAC v JAD [2010] EWHC 2159 (Ch); also, a summary of the Court of Protection Rules Committee report

October 2010

39 Essex Street, 'Court of Protection Newsletter', issue 2 October 2010. The cases referred to are: Re MIG and MEG [2010] EWHC 785 (Fam), A Primary Care Trust v P (2009) EW Misc 10 (EWCOP), Re Mark Reeves (2010) COP 5/1/10, EG v RS [2010] EWHC 3073 (COP), D County Council v LS [2010] EWHC 1544 (Fam).

November 2010

39 Essex Street, 'Court of Protection Newsletter', issue 3 November 2010. The cases referred to are: Re SA; FA v Mr A [2010] EWCA Civ 1128, Re S (statutory will); D v R (the deputy of S) [2010] EWHC 2405 (COP), A County Council v MB [2010] EWHC 2508 (COP), G v E [2010] EWHC 2512 (COP), A Local Authority v DL [2010] EWHC 2675 (Fam), Re AVS; CS v A NHS Foundation Trust [2010] EWHC 2746 (COP), YA(F) v A Local Authority [2010] EWHC 2770 (COP).

December 2010

39 Essex Street, 'Court of Protection Newsletter', issue 4, December 2010. The cases referred to are: Re P (Scope of Schedule A1) (2010) COP 30/6/10, Re MM; City of Sunderland v MM [2011] 1 FLR 712, LBL v RYJ [2010] EWHC 2665 (COP), and Re G (TJ) [2010] EWHC 3005 (COP).

January 2011

39 Essex Street, 'Court of Protection Newsletter' (issue 5, January 2011). The cases referred to are: Re KS (2010) COP 99162476, An NHS Foundation Trust v D [2010] EWHC 2535 (COP), G v E [2010] EWHC 3385 (Fam), Re RK; YB v BCC [2010] EWHC 3355 (COP), Re HM; PM v KH [2010] EWHC 3279 (Fam), Re J (2010) COP 6/12/10, Re AVS; CS v A NHS Foundation Trust [2010] EWHC 2746 (COP), Re P (2010) COP 23/12/10 (Mostyn J), TTM v LB Hackney [2011] EWCA Civ 4. Also mentioned: Guidance in cases involving protected parties in which the Official Solicitor is being invited to act as guardian ad litem or litigation friend; Jill Manthorpe and Jo Moriarty, 'Nothing ventured, nothing gained: risk guidance for people with dementia' (Department of Health, gateway ref 14827, 9/11/10).

February 2011

39 Essex Street, 'Court of Protection Newsletter (issue 6, February 2011). The cases referred to are: Re AB; D Borough Council v AB [2011] EWHC 101 (COP), Hill v Fellowes Solicitors LLP [2011] EWHC 61 (QB), Haworth v Cartmel and HMRC [2011] EWHC 36 (Ch), GSCC conduct committee decision: Philip Julian Davies 10/12/10.

March 2011

39 Essex Street, 'Court of Protection Newsletter' (issue 6, March 2011). The cases referred to are: Re P and Q; P and Q v Surrey County Council; sub nom Re MIG and MEG [2011] EWCA Civ 190, Re AM; B (A Local Authority) v RM [2010] EWHC B31 (Fam), Re CW; A Primary Care Trust v CW [2010] EWHC 3448 (COP), Re AH; AH v Hertfordshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust [2011] EWHC 276 (COP), Re Steven Neary; LB Hillingdon v Steven Neary [2011] EWHC 413 (COP), Re P; A Local Authority v PB [2011] EWHC 502 (COP), Re A; A v A Local Authority [2011] EWHC 727 (COP), Dunhill v Burgin [2011] EWHC 464 (QB), R (W) v LB Croydon [2011] EWHC 696 (Admin), Re Hunt (2008) (Preston county court, 12/6/08)

April 2011

39 Essex Street, 'Court of Protection Newsletter' (issue 7, April 2011). The cases referred to are: Re CM; LBB v JM (2010) COP 5/2/10 and A Local Authority v DL [2011] EWHC 1022 (Fam). Also reproduced is a draft COP Practice Direction: Preparation of Bundles.

May 2011

39 Essex Street, 'Court of Protection Newsletter' (issue 8, May 2011). The cases referred to are: R v Dunn [2010] EWCA Crim 2935, Hackett v CPS [2011] EWHC 1170 (Admin), Re M; W v M [2011] EWHC 1197 (COP), Wychavon District Council v EM (HB) [2011] UKUT 144 (AAC). Reference is also made to the President's direction that 'Deprivation of Liberty Safeguarding cases in the Court of Protection should continue for the time being and until further notice to be heard in the High Court'.

June 2011

39 Essex Street, 'Court of Protection Newsletter' (issue 9, June 2011). The cases referred to are: Re Steven Neary; LB Hillingdon v Steven Neary [2011] EWHC 1377 (COP), Cheshire West and Chester Council v P [2011] EWHC 1330 (COP), A Council v X [2011] EWHC B10 (COP), KY v DD [2011] EWHC 1277 (Fam), SMBC v WMP [2011] EWHC B13 (COP), Re C; C v Wigan Borough Council [2011] EWHC 1539 (Admin), R v Hopkins; R v Priest [2011] EWCA Crim 1513. Also mentioned is: (1) Court of Protection Guidance: Applications to the Court of Protection in relation to tenancy agreements (June 2011); (2) MoJ consultations in relation to (a) European Regulation on mutual recognition of protection measures in civil matters, and (b) some COP decisions to be taken by authorised court officers; and (3) new SCIE guidance on IMCA/RPR roles.

July 2011

39 Essex Street, 'Court of Protection Newsletter' (issue 10, July 2011). The cases referred to are: Re PH; PH v A Local Authority [2011] EWHC 1704 (COP), R (McDonald) v Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea [2011] UKSC 33. It also contains information under the following headings: (1) Deprivation of Liberty: Statistics and a Map; (2) Appointment of QB judges to hear CoP cases in an emergency; and (3) Court of Protection User Survey (for which, see Court of Protection page).

August 2011

39 Essex Street, 'Court of Protection Newsletter' (issue 12, August 2011). The cases referred to are: Manchester City Council v G [2011] EWCA Civ 939, P v Independent Print Ltd [2011] EWCA Civ 756, and WCC v GS [2011] EWHC 2244 (COP). It also mentions several forthcoming cases: (1) W v M (minimally conscious state); (2) Cheshire v P (application of Article 5(1) to those in care homes who are subject to restraint for their own protection: to be heard by Court of Appeal); (3) Re RK (application of Article 5(1) ECHR to those between 16 and 18: being appealed to Court of Appeal); (4) MIG and MEG (Article 5: possibly to be considered by Supreme Court); (5) Re P (circumstances under which bodily samples including DNA may be taken from P for purposes of determining the parentage of any person); (6) Re P (circumstances in which, and the powers under which, hospitals may detain those without the relevant capacity pending the making of applications for their admission under the Mental Health Act 1983). See Forthcoming judgments.

September 2011

39 Essex Street, 'Court of Protection Newsletter' (issue 13, September 2011). The cases referred to are: R (O) v LB Hammersmith and Fulham [2011] EWCA Civ 925 and Re M; W v M [2011] EWHC 2443 (COP).

October-November 2011

39 Essex Street, 'Court of Protection Newsletter' (issue 14, October-November 2011). The cases referred to are: Re S; D v R (the deputy of S) [2010] EWHC 3748 (COP), Sharma v Hunters [2011] EWHC 2546 (COP), Re GM; FP v GM and A Health Board [2011] EWHC 2778 (COP), LG v DK [2011] EWHC 2453 (COP), A Local Authority v DL [2010] EWHC 2675 (Fam), R (Sessay) v South London and Maudsley NHS Foundation Trust [2011] EWHC 2617 (QB), DN v Northumberland Tyne and Wear NHS Foundation Trust [2011] UKUT 327 (AAC). Also mentioned is the Law Commission report on kidnapping, which includes a discussion of Re HM; PM v KH [2010] EWHC 870 (Fam).

November 2011

39 Essex Street, 'Court of Protection Newsletter' (issue 15, November 2011). The case mentioned in this special issue is Cheshire West and Chester Council v P [2011] EWCA Civ 1257.

December 2011

39 Essex Street, 'Court of Protection Newsletter' (issue 16, December 2011). The cases mentioned in this issue are: Re RK; RK v BCC [2011] EWCA Civ 1305, Cheshire West and Chester Council v P [2011] EWCA Civ 1333, Re RB (Adult); A London Borough v RB (Adult) (No 4) [2011] EWHC 3017 (Fam), Re FL; HN v FL and Hampshire CC [2011] EWHC 2894 (COP), R v Heaney [2011] EWCA Crim 2682, Re HM; SM v HM (2011) COP 11875043 4/11/11, De Louville De Toucy v Bonhams 1793 Ltd [2011] EWHC 3809 (Ch). Also included are: (1) the Court of Protection (Amendment) Rules 2011 (authorised court officers); (2) minor amendments to Practice Directions 10A, 14B and 19A (contact details); (3) Statistics on permission applications; (4) comment on the Cheshire judgment by a BIA.

January 2012

39 Essex Street, 'Court of Protection Newsletter' (issue 17, January 2012). The cases mentioned in this issue are: Re RK; RK v BCC [2011] EWCA Civ 1305, SSJ v RB [2011] EWCA Civ 1608, Re AB; AB v LCC (A Local Authority) [2011] EWHC 3151 (COP), Re C; C v Blackburn and Darwen Borough Council [2011] EWHC 3321 (COP), Cardiff Council v Peggy Ross (2011) COP 28/10/11 12063905, Re HM; SM v HM (2011) COP 11875043 4/11/11, Re VW; NK v VW (2011) COP 27/10/10 11744555, LB Tower Hamlets v BB [2011] EWHC 2853 (Fam), Re AH; AH v Hertfordshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust [2011] EWHC 276 (COP), Re Steven Neary; LB Hillingdon v Steven Neary [2011] EWHC 3522 (COP).

February 2012

39 Essex Street, 'Court of Protection Newsletter' (issue 18, February 2012). The cases mentioned in this issue are: Re H; A Local Authority v H [2012] EWHC 49 (COP), [2012] MHLO 3, Re M [2011] EWHC 3590 (COP), Re JDS; Kevin Smyth v JDS (2012) COP 19334473 19/1/12, [2012] MHLO 4, Stanev v Bulgaria 36760/06 [2012] ECHR 46, [2012] MHLO 1, DM v Doncaster MBC [2011] EWHC 3652 (Admin), Re AH (Costs); AH v Hertfordshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust [2011] EWHC 3524 (COP), SBC v PBA and Others [2011] EWHC 2580 (Fam). Also included is news that the Official Solicitor is currently unable to accept invitations to act except in (a) serious medical treatment cases, and (b) s21A appeals which are not brought by the relevant person's representative.

March 2012

39 Essex Street, 'Court of Protection Newsletter' (issue 19, March 2012). The cases mentioned in this issue are: Re L; K v LBX [2012] EWCA Civ 79, [2012] MHLO 7, Wychavon District Council v EM (HB) [2012] UKUT 12 (AAC), [2012] MHLO 5, Crawford v Suffolk MH Partnership NHS Trust [2012] EWCA Civ 138, R (Broadway Care Centre Ltd) v Caerphilly County Borough Council [2012] EWHC 37 (Admin), [2012] MHLO 26, Wirral MBC v Salisbury Independent Living Ltd [2012] EWCA Civ 84, [2012] MHLO 27.

April 2012

May 2012

June 2012

39 Essex Street, 'Court of Protection Newsletter' (issue 22, June 2012). The cases mentioned in this issue are: Re HA [2012] EWHC 1068 (COP), [2012] MHLO 67 — Re G [2012] EWCA Civ 431, [2012] MHLO 52 — Re DS; A Local Authority v DS [2012] EWHC 1442 (Fam), [2012] MHLO 68 — Sedge v Prime [2012] MHLO 66 (QB).

July 2012

August 2012

September 2012

October 2012

November 2012

December 2012

January 2013

February 2013

March 2013

April 2013

May 2013

June 2013

July 2013

August 2013

[[:File:Official Solicitor Article on City of York Decision.pdf|Alastair Pitblado, 'The decision of the Court of Appeal in (1) PC and (2) NC v City of York [2013] EWCA Civ 478 M' (August 2013)]]

September 2013

October 2013

November 2013

December 2013

January 2014

February 2014

March 2014

Ian Hunt, 'Adding a Bayes Leaf to the Law' (1/3/14).† Commentary on Mostyn J's approach to assessing and combining probabilities in Re D (a Child): A Local Authority v B and C [2014] EWHC 121 (Fam) B.

April 2014

May 2014

June 2014

July 2014

August 2014

October 2014

November 2014

December 2014

January 2015

No newsletter this month.

February 2015

39 Essex Chambers, 'Mental Capacity Law Newsltter' (issue 53, February 2015)†

March 2015

39 Essex Chambers, 'Mental Capacity Law Newsletter' (issue 54, March 2015)†

April 2015

39 Essex Chambers, 'Mental Capacity Law Newsletter' (issue 55, April 2015)†

May 2015

39 Essex Chambers, 'Mental Capacity Law Newsletter' (issue 56, May 2015)†

June 2015

39 Essex Chambers, 'Mental Capacity Law Newsletter' (issue 57, June 2015)†

July 2015

39 Essex Chambers, 'Mental Capacity Law Newsletter' (issue 58, July 2015)†

September 2015

39 Essex Chambers, 'Mental Capacity Law Newsletter' (issue "58", September 2015)†

October 2015

39 Essex Chambers, 'Mental Capacity Law Newsletter' (issue 59, October 2015)†

November 2015

39 Essex Chambers, 'Mental Capacity Law Newsletter' (issue 60, November 2015)†

December 2015

39 Essex Chambers, 'Mental Capacity Law Newsletter' (issue 61, December 2015)‡

January 2016

No newsletter this month.

February 2016

39 Essex Chambers, 'Mental Capacity Law Newsletter' (issue 62, February 2016)†