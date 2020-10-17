Difference between revisions of "39 Essex Chambers, 'Mental Capacity Report' (issue 99, November 2019)"
Mental capacity law newsletter "Highlights this month include: (1) In the Health, Welfare and Deprivation of Liberty Report: two deprivation of liberty cases making clear what should (and should not) happen before the court; two important cases about reproductive rights and capacity, and capacity under stress in different contexts; (2) In the Property and Affairs Report: welcome clarity as to how to make foreign powers of representation effective; and capacity and the financial implications of marriage; (3) In the Practice and Procedure Report: two important judgments from the Vice-President highlighting different aspects of case management and confirmation as to the procedural rules governing inherent jurisdiction applications in relation to adults; (4) In the Wider Context Report: news from the National Mental Capacity Forum (and a survey they need completing); an important case about the intersection of capacity, the inherent jurisdiction and the Mental Health Act 1983 in the context of force-feeding; and when you can rely upon your own incapacity to your benefit; (5) In the Scotland Report: four important publications from the Mental Welfare Commission."
Title: Mental Capacity Report
Author: Ruck Keene, Alex🔍 · Butler-Cole, Victoria🔍 · Allen, Neil🔍 · Lee, Annabel🔍 · Kohn, Nicola🔍 · Scott, Katie🔍 · Barnes, Katherine🔍 · Edwards, Simon🔍 · Ward, Adrian🔍 · Stavert, Jill🔍
Publication: 39 Essex Chambers🔍
Date: November 2019🔍
Issue: 99
