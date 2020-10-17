Mental capacity law newsletter "Highlights this month include: (1) In the Health, Welfare and Deprivation of Liberty Report: when to appoint welfare deputies, termination and best interests, capacity in the context of sexual relations and birth arrangements, and the interaction between the MHA and the MCA in the community; (2) In the Property and Affairs Report, fraud and vulnerability; news from the OPG, and deputyship and legal incapacitation; (3) In the Practice and Procedure Report: Court of Protection fees changes; contingency planning, costs and s.21A applications; mediation in the Court of Protection; (4) In the Wider Context Report: the Chair of the National Mental Capacity Act Forum reports, a new tool to assist those with mental health/capacity issues to know their rights, older people and the CPS/police; and books for the summer; (5) In the Scotland Report: establishing undue influence and an update on the Scott review."



