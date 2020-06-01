Difference between revisions of "39 Essex Chambers, 'Mental Capacity Report' (issue 105, June 2020)"
Mental capacity law newsletter "Highlights this month include: (1) In the Health, Welfare and Deprivation of Liberty Report: the Court of Appeal presses the reset button in relation to capacity and sexual relations, and three difficult medical treatment decisions; (2) In the Property and Affairs Report: the impact of grief on testamentary capacity; (3) In the Practice and Procedure Report: a remote hearings update, and a pragmatic solution to questions of litigation capacity arising during the course of a case; (4) In the Wider Context Report: DoLS and the obligations of the state under Article 2 ECHR, the Parole Board and impaired capacity, and recent relevant case-law from the European Court of Human Rights; (5) In the Scotland Report: the interim report of the Scott Review critiqued."
Download: URL†
Title: Mental Capacity Report
Author: Ruck Keene, Alex🔍 · Butler-Cole, Victoria🔍 · Allen, Neil🔍 · Lee, Annabel🔍 · Kohn, Nicola🔍 · Scott, Katie🔍 · Barnes, Katherine🔍 · Edwards, Simon🔍 · Ward, Adrian🔍 · Stavert, Jill🔍
Publication: 39 Essex Chambers🔍
Date: 1/6/20🔍
