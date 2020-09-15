Mental capacity law newsletter "Highlights this month include: (1) In the Health, Welfare and Deprivation of Liberty Report: an important guest article from Inclusion London, and reflections fromTor and Alex on 100 issues; (2) In the Property and Affairs Report: a report of an interview with HHJ Hilder and deputyship refunds; (3) In the Practice and Procedure Report: the administration of appeals, and important judgments shedding light by analogy on factfinding, costs and vulnerable witnesses; (4) In the Wider Context Report: assisted dying, Article 2 obligations and informal patients, and reports of developments in Northern Ireland, Jersey and wider afield; (5) In the Scotland Report: an important judgment on guardianship and deprivation of liberty, a judicial review of conditions of excessive security and further observations on the operation of ‘foreign’ powers of attorney in England & Wales from the Scottish perspective."



