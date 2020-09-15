Difference between revisions of "39 Essex Chambers, 'Mental Capacity Report' (issue 100, December 2019)"
|
(Created page with "{{Resource |Title=Mental Capacity Report |Author=Ruck Keene, Alex; Butler-Cole, Victoria; Allen, Neil; Lee, Annabel; Kohn, Nicola; Scott, Katie; Barnes, Katherine; Edwards, Si...")
(No difference)
Latest revision as of 21:26, 15 September 2020
Mental capacity law newsletter "Highlights this month include: (1) In the Health, Welfare and Deprivation of Liberty Report: an important guest article from Inclusion London, and reflections fromTor and Alex on 100 issues; (2) In the Property and Affairs Report: a report of an interview with HHJ Hilder and deputyship refunds; (3) In the Practice and Procedure Report: the administration of appeals, and important judgments shedding light by analogy on factfinding, costs and vulnerable witnesses; (4) In the Wider Context Report: assisted dying, Article 2 obligations and informal patients, and reports of developments in Northern Ireland, Jersey and wider afield; (5) In the Scotland Report: an important judgment on guardianship and deprivation of liberty, a judicial review of conditions of excessive security and further observations on the operation of ‘foreign’ powers of attorney in England & Wales from the Scottish perspective."
RESOURCES DATABASE
Type: Newsletter🔍
Title: Mental Capacity Report
Author: Ruck Keene, Alex🔍 · Butler-Cole, Victoria🔍 · Allen, Neil🔍 · Lee, Annabel🔍 · Kohn, Nicola🔍 · Scott, Katie🔍 · Barnes, Katherine🔍 · Edwards, Simon🔍 · Ward, Adrian🔍 · Stavert, Jill🔍
Publication: 39 Essex Chambers🔍
Date: December 2019🔍
What links here:
- No pages link to this page