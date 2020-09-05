Difference between revisions of "2020-09-05 Missing pages from Gostin book uploaded"
05/09/20 (2048): Missing pages from Gostin book uploaded — Thanks to Richard Jones for sending the missing pages C21-24. Now the online version of the book is complete. See Larry Gostin, Mental Health Services: Law and Practice (Shaw & Sons, supplement issue no 18, June 2000).