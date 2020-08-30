Difference between revisions of "2020-08-30 Larry Gostin's textbook now online"
30/08/20 (1459): Larry Gostin's textbook now online — Professor Lawrence Gostin and Shaw & Sons have kindly given permission for Larry Gostin, Mental Health Services: Law and Practice (Shaw & Sons, supplement issue no 18, June 2000) to be reproduced on Mental Health Law Online. The book is out of print and the law stated in it out of date, but it is being reproduced here for historical and academic interest. There is one missing document, at Appendix C, page 21 (MHAC Circular - September 1984 - Mental Health Act 1983 - Review of Treatment, section 61). If you have the pages, please let me know! See Gostin.