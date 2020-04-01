Difference between revisions of "2020-04-01 LAA coronavirus guidance update"

To see all recent updates, see the Updates page.

01/04/20 (1938): LAA coronavirus guidance update — The 27/3/20 update to this guidance states (in relation to situations where a client's signature cannot be obtained): "For avoidance of doubt, supervisor signatures may also be provided digitally to enable effective remote supervision, as long as they are clearly related to the relevant file notes." See Legal Aid Agency, 'Coronavirus (COVID-19): Legal Aid Agency contingency response' (18/3/20)