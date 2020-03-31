Difference between revisions of "2020-03-31 LAA coronavirus guidance update"
|
(Created page with "{{News |Which table=News |RSS title=LAA coronavirus guidance update |RSS description=The 27/3/20 update to this guidance states: "Most Mental Health Tribunal (MHT) hearings wi...")
|Line 2:
|Line 2:
|Which table=News
|Which table=News
|RSS title=LAA coronavirus guidance update
|RSS title=LAA coronavirus guidance update
|−
|RSS description=The 27/3/20 update to this guidance states: "Most Mental Health Tribunal (MHT) hearings will now be heard remotely. We can confirm the MHT Level 3 Fee will be payable where representation is carried out at a remote hearing intended to dispose of a case and would have ordinarily taken place in person."
|+
|RSS description=The 27/3/20 update to this guidance states: "Most Mental Health Tribunal (MHT) hearings will now be heard remotely. We can confirm the MHT Level 3 Fee will be payable where representation is carried out at a remote hearing intended to dispose of a case and would have ordinarily taken place in person."
|RSS pubdate=2020/03/31 09:47:47 PM
|RSS pubdate=2020/03/31 09:47:47 PM
}}
}}
Latest revision as of 21:48, 31 March 2020
To see all recent updates, see the Updates page.
31/03/20 (2147): LAA coronavirus guidance update — The 27/3/20 update to this guidance states: "Most Mental Health Tribunal (MHT) hearings will now be heard remotely. We can confirm the MHT Level 3 Fee will be payable where representation is carried out at a remote hearing intended to dispose of a case and would have ordinarily taken place in person." See Legal Aid Agency, 'Coronavirus (COVID-19): Legal Aid Agency contingency response' (18/3/20).