Difference between revisions of "2020-03-31 LAA coronavirus guidance update"

31/03/20 (2147): LAA coronavirus guidance update — The 27/3/20 update to this guidance states: "Most Mental Health Tribunal (MHT) hearings will now be heard remotely. We can confirm the MHT Level 3 Fee will be payable where representation is carried out at a remote hearing intended to dispose of a case and would have ordinarily taken place in person."