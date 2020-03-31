Difference between revisions of "2020-03-31 LAA coronavirus guidance update"

To see all recent updates, see the Updates page.

31/03/20 (2147): LAA coronavirus guidance update — The 27/3/20 update to this guidance states: "Most Mental Health Tribunal (MHT) hearings will now be heard remotely. We can confirm the MHT Level 3 Fee will be payable where representation is carried out at a remote hearing intended to dispose of a case and would have ordinarily taken place in person."