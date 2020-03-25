Difference between revisions of "2020-03-25 LAA coronavirus guidance update"

To see all recent updates, see the Updates page.

25/03/20 (2225): LAA coronavirus guidance update — The 24/3/20 version states: "In situations where it is not possible to get a client signature, digitally or otherwise, please make a note on the file explaining why, countersigned by a supervisor, and also make a note on the application/form when submitted to avoid delays or issues with processing. Please seek a signature at the earliest possible opportunity." See Legal Aid Agency, 'Coronavirus (COVID-19): Legal Aid Agency contingency response' (18/3/20)