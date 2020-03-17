Difference between revisions of "2020-03-17 PELT courses postponed owing to coronavirus pandemic"

To see all recent updates, see the Updates page.

17/03/20 (1518): PELT courses postponed owing to coronavirus pandemic — The following are the new dates: (1) PELT: Mental Health Act Masterclass - Legal Update (Hoylake, 4/6/20); (2) PELT: Introduction to MCA and Deprivation of Liberty Safeguards (Hoylake, 5/6/20); (3) PELT: Introduction to the Mental Health Act (Hoylake, 8/6/20); (4) PELT: Introduction to using Court of Protection including s21A Appeals (Hoylake, 9/6/20); (5) PELT: Accredited - Admission to the MHT Panel (Hoylake, 15/6/20 and 16/6/20); (6) PELT: Court of Protection/MCA Masterclass - Legal Update (Hoylake, 2/7/20); (7) PELT: Depriving Children and Young People of their liberty lawfully (Hoylake, Autumn 2020). See Events for full details.