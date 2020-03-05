Difference between revisions of "2019-10-26 New edition of COP Handbook"
|
(Created page with "{{News |Which table=News |RSS title=New edition of COP Handbook |RSS description=The third edition of this book is now available. See Book:Alex Ruck Keene et al, Court of Pr...")
|Line 2:
|Line 2:
|Which table=News
|Which table=News
|RSS title=New edition of COP Handbook
|RSS title=New edition of COP Handbook
|−
|RSS description=The third edition of this book is now available. See [[
|+
|RSS description=The third edition of this book is now available. See [[Alex Ruck Keene et al, Court of Protection Handbook: A User's Guide (3rd edn, LAG 2019)]].
|RSS pubdate=2019/10/26 09:51:23 PM
|RSS pubdate=2019/10/26 09:51:23 PM
}}
}}
Latest revision as of 11:04, 5 March 2020
To see all recent updates, see the Updates page.
26/10/19 (2151): New edition of COP Handbook — The third edition of this book is now available. See Alex Ruck Keene et al, Court of Protection Handbook: A User's Guide (3rd edn, LAG 2019).