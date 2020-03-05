Difference between revisions of "2019-10-26 New edition of COP Handbook"

|RSS description=The third edition of this book is now available. See [[Book:Alex Ruck Keene et al, Court of Protection Handbook: A User's Guide (3rd edn, LAG 2019)|Alex Ruck Keene et al, Court of Protection Handbook: A User's Guide (3rd edn, LAG 2019)]].
Latest revision as of 11:04, 5 March 2020

To see all recent updates, see the Updates page.

26/10/19 (2151): New edition of COP Handbook — The third edition of this book is now available. See Alex Ruck Keene et al, Court of Protection Handbook: A User's Guide (3rd edn, LAG 2019).

